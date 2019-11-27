Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ : to Host Five Educational Symposia at the 2019 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition

The educational sessions are available live and via simulcast

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care, oncology and specialty pharmacists, will conduct five continuing education symposia at the 54th American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear 2019 Clinical Meeting & Exhibition from Dec. 8 to 12 at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“In the rapidly evolving field of health care, pharmacists have emerged as leaders of innovation and are dedicated to improving patient care.,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., MBA, president of PTCE. “We are humbled to contribute to the overarching goal of improved patient care through five unique educational symposia at this year’s ASHP midyear clinical meeting. We are excited to be able to offer these symposia via simulcast to pharmacists across the United States.”

The PTCE satellite symposia are as follows:

Identifying Patients at High Risk for Influenza-Related Complications and Treating With Antiviral Therapy: The Role of the Pharmacist, which will be held Monday, Dec. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in South Pacific J. Faculty presenters for this activity are Jason Bowling, M.D. , FIDSA , a physician and an associate professor of infectious diseases at University of Texas Health in San Antonio, and James Lewis, Pharm.D., FIDSA , an infectious diseases pharmacy supervisor at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Genentech. To register, click here.

The Expanding Treatment Landscape of Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in South Pacific B. Faculty presenters for this session are Stephen Harnicar, Pharm.D., BCOP, the manager of clinical services and research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and Jessica Auten, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCOP, a clinical pharmacy specialist in malignant hematology at the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie Company, and Janssen Biotech Inc. To register, click here.

Integrating Resources to Optimally Manage DOAC-Associated Bleeding Events, which will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in South Pacific D. Faculty presenters for this presentation are Leah M. Hatfield, Pharm.D., BCPS, an area clinical pharmacy manager at Sutter Health in Sacramento, California, and James S. Kalus, Pharm.D., FASHP, the director of pharmacy at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To register, click here.

Navigating the Evolving Treatment Strategies for Prostate Cancer, which will be held on Wednesday Dec. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in South Pacific B. Faculty presenters for this program are Steven Ludlow, Pharm.D., BCOP, BCPS, a clinical pharmacy specialist at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa, Florida, and Katherine P. Morgan, Pharm.D., BCOP, CPP, a clinical pharmacist practitioner at University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. To register, click here.

Hyperkalemia: Navigating Inpatient Care and Preventing Recurrence, which will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Islander Ballroom G. Faculty presenters for this activity are Todd Brothers, Pharm.D., BCCCP, BCPS, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy in Kingston, Rhode Island, and Jaclyn Harth, Pharm.D., a clinical assistant professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Florham Park, New Jersey. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Relypsa, Inc. To register, click here.

Each activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and is approved for 1.5 contact hours.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists to better prepare them to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. PTCE is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

