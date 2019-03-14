Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ to Host Special Session on Pharmacists' Roles in the Opioid Abuse Epidemic During Directions in Pharmacy® Meetings for Spring 2019

This session will feature video segments about a family dealing with the heartbreak of opioid addiction

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will host a special session during its ninth annual Directions in Pharmacy® continuing education conference series, Balancing Opioid Abuse Prevention Strategies With Legitimate Need to Prevent Under-Treatment, which will include a family perspective on the impact of losing loved ones to this epidemic.

“We look forward to hosting this special session during this year’s Directions in Pharmacy® spring meetings,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., M.B.A., president of PTCE. “The opioid epidemic is a complex issue that affects families all over the country, and it is imperative to show pharmacists what an important role they can play in the lives of individuals and family members who are struggling with opioid misuse, abuse, overdose and recovery.”

This live session will feature video segments that highlight the remarkable story of a woman who lost two siblings to overdoses. Her real-life story will demonstrate the true impact of the opioid epidemic on not just the individual but also family and friends. Participants who attend this session will learn how to examine effects of the opioid epidemic on safe and appropriate pain management in the health care system; identify current federal and state initiatives in place to address the epidemic; describe available abuse-deterrent formulations and their strengths and limitations, with an emphasis on safety; and determine strategies that will improve opioid prescribing and increase patient safety in the pharmacy setting.

At each of the conference sessions, PTCE will be joined by a member of the Pharmacy Quality Alliance who will provide a special CE-accredited presentation, Empowering Front-Line Pharmacists: 2019 Opioid Legislation and Policy Update.

“Front-line pharmacists play a critical role in delivering high-quality patient care,” said Laura Cranston, CEO of the Pharmacy Quality Alliance. “To help combat the opioid crisis, this year’s education conferences will provide pharmacists with information they need to support safe prescribing. To help them serve their communities, we’ll focus on clinical care best practices, quality measurement programs, prevention and treatment and public policy. We are delighted to partner with Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ to deliver these sessions across the United States.”

Directions in Pharmacy® is a one-day educational regional conference that will delve into the most recent and relevant information on disease-state management, clinical data and treatment guidelines, as well as best practices for patient care for a wide array of disease states including migraine management, metabolic and cardiovascular disorders, new influenza treatment recommendations, chronic idiopathic constipation and depression. Attendees of this conference will have the opportunity to participate in 10 interactive sessions and gain insight on the latest advancements in managing patients with chronic illnesses, increase their knowledge of therapeutic areas and then implement changes to their practices when they return home. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, each meeting provides attendees with the opportunity to earn up to 9.5 continuing education credits, including law credit.

This conference is supported by educational grants from Amgen; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Lilly USA, LLC; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Genentech; Lilly; Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation; Novo Nordisk; Otsuka and Lundbeck; Portola Pharmaceuticals; Sanofi Pasteur US; and Shire.

For more information and to register for a conference, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

About Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA)

The Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) is a nationally recognized quality measure organization with industry roles as a measure developer, quality educator, researcher and convener. The quality measures created and maintained by PQA help health care professionals assess the quality of health plans and the services they cover. PQA was established in 2006 as a public private partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shortly after the implementation of the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Benefit. PQA develops, through a transparent, consensus-driven and multistakeholder process, quality measures to support medication safety, adherence and appropriate use. These quality measures are used in the Medicare Star Ratings program and Medicaid and have been endorsed or implemented by numerous other health care organizations.

