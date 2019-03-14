Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ to Host Special Session on Pharmacists' Roles in the Opioid Abuse Epidemic During Directions in Pharmacy® Meetings for Spring 2019

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, will host a special session during its ninth
annual Directions in Pharmacy® continuing education conference series, Balancing
Opioid Abuse Prevention Strategies With Legitimate Need to Prevent
Under-Treatment, which will include a family perspective on the
impact of losing loved ones to this epidemic.
“We look forward to hosting this special session during this year’s
Directions in Pharmacy® spring meetings,” said Jim Palatine,
R.Ph., M.B.A., president of PTCE. “The opioid epidemic is a
complex issue that affects families all over the country, and it is
imperative to show pharmacists what an important role they can play in
the lives of individuals and family members who are struggling with
opioid misuse, abuse, overdose and recovery.”
This live session will feature video segments that highlight the
remarkable story of a woman who lost two siblings to overdoses. Her
real-life story will demonstrate the true impact of the opioid epidemic
on not just the individual but also family and friends. Participants who
attend this session will learn how to examine effects of the opioid
epidemic on safe and appropriate pain management in the health care
system; identify current federal and state initiatives in place to
address the epidemic; describe available abuse-deterrent formulations
and their strengths and limitations, with an emphasis on safety; and
determine strategies that will improve opioid prescribing and increase
patient safety in the pharmacy setting.
At each of the conference sessions, PTCE will be joined by a
member of the Pharmacy Quality Alliance who will provide a special
CE-accredited presentation, Empowering Front-Line Pharmacists: 2019
Opioid Legislation and Policy Update.
“Front-line pharmacists play a critical role in delivering high-quality
patient care,” said Laura Cranston, CEO of the Pharmacy Quality
Alliance. “To help combat the opioid crisis, this year’s education
conferences will provide pharmacists with information they need to
support safe prescribing. To help them serve their communities, we’ll
focus on clinical care best practices, quality measurement programs,
prevention and treatment and public policy. We are delighted to partner
with Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ to deliver these
sessions across the United States.”
Directions in Pharmacy® is a one-day educational regional conference
that will delve into the most recent and relevant information on
disease-state management, clinical data and treatment guidelines, as
well as best practices for patient care for a wide array of disease
states including migraine management, metabolic and cardiovascular
disorders, new influenza treatment recommendations, chronic idiopathic
constipation and depression. Attendees of this conference will have the
opportunity to participate in 10 interactive sessions and gain insight
on the latest advancements in managing patients with chronic illnesses,
increase their knowledge of therapeutic areas and then implement changes
to their practices when they return home. Accredited by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, each meeting provides
attendees with the opportunity to earn up to 9.5 continuing education
credits, including law credit.
About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™
Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a
leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care
and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing
pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE
activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and
skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest
quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the
physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and
management team. To learn more about the educational activities
sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.
About Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA)
The Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) is a nationally recognized quality
measure organization with industry roles as a measure developer, quality
educator, researcher and convener. The quality measures created and
maintained by PQA help health care professionals assess the quality of
health plans and the services they cover. PQA was established in 2006 as
a public private partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services shortly after the implementation of the Medicare Part D
Prescription Drug Benefit. PQA develops, through a transparent,
consensus-driven and multistakeholder process, quality measures to
support medication safety, adherence and appropriate use. These quality
measures are used in the Medicare Star Ratings program and Medicaid and
have been endorsed or implemented by numerous other health care
organizations.
