Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ to Host an American Journal of Managed Care® Symposium: Living With Psoriatic Disease

10/08/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

This CE satellite symposium will take place at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2019

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will conduct a continuing education symposium, Living With Psoriatic Disease, in conjunction with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus 2019. The symposium will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:45 a.m., at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

“Psoriasis is much more than a dermatologic condition and is often accompanied by the presence of comorbidities in patients with severe cases, which can ultimately lead to premature death,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “We are excited to present our symposium in conjunction with AJMC® as it will allow managed care professionals, pharmacy benefit managers and specialty pharmacists to better understand the importance of early intervention and the availability of newer biologics and emerging agents in the treatment and management of this disease.”

Faculty experts for this continuing education symposium will explore the clinical and societal challenges that patients with psoriatic disease face. The most recent clinical data in the treatment of psoriatic disease will be analyzed to better identify patients who may benefit from early and aggressive treatment regimens. The economic burden of psoriatic disease will also be examined through the role of the managed care professional with improving adherence and the optimization of cost and outcomes.

This activity is supported by an educational grant from Lilly. For more information and to register, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists to better prepare them to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. PTCE is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
