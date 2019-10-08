Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ to Host an American Journal of Managed Care® Symposium: Living With Psoriatic Disease

This CE satellite symposium will take place at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2019

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will conduct a continuing education symposium, Living With Psoriatic Disease, in conjunction with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus 2019. The symposium will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:45 a.m., at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

“Psoriasis is much more than a dermatologic condition and is often accompanied by the presence of comorbidities in patients with severe cases, which can ultimately lead to premature death,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “We are excited to present our symposium in conjunction with AJMC® as it will allow managed care professionals, pharmacy benefit managers and specialty pharmacists to better understand the importance of early intervention and the availability of newer biologics and emerging agents in the treatment and management of this disease.”

Faculty experts for this continuing education symposium will explore the clinical and societal challenges that patients with psoriatic disease face. The most recent clinical data in the treatment of psoriatic disease will be analyzed to better identify patients who may benefit from early and aggressive treatment regimens. The economic burden of psoriatic disease will also be examined through the role of the managed care professional with improving adherence and the optimization of cost and outcomes.

