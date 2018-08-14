Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ to Launch Educational Video Activity on the Opioid Epidemic

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, is developing an interdisciplinary educational
video activity that features clinical pharmacists, physician pain
specialists, managed care professionals and mental health specialists
discussing and collaboratively reviewing strategies to prevent opioid
misuse and abuse. Throughout the activity, panel members provide
overviews of abuse-deterrent formulations, a collaborative approach to
care, quality measures and current strategies to combat the epidemic.
Featured in this presentation is the remarkable story of a woman who
lost two siblings to overdoses and manages daily to support additional
family members that are suffering from opioid abuse. This real-life
story will inspire a call-to-action for participants.
“This program is designed to examine the challenges of balancing
appropriate pain management while addressing the current opioid abuse
epidemic. Our expert panelists will address a collaborative approach
highlighting the pharmacist and physician roles in addressing opioid
misuse and abuse. Unique to this activity is the incorporation of a
behavioral health specialist and a family member to share stories of
those who are struggling daily with opioid abuse,” said Jim Palatine,
president of PTCE.
Experts included on the faculty panel:
-
Winston Collins, DSW, LCSW: JFK Behavioral Health Center,
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
-
Jeffrey Gudin, M.D.: director, pain management and palliative
care, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Englewood, New Jersey
-
Chris Herndon, Pharm.D., BCACP: professor, department of
pharmacy practice, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of
Pharmacy, Edwardsville, Illinois
-
Peter Salgo, M.D.: professor of medicine and anesthesiology,
Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New
York
-
Samuel Stolpe, Pharm.D., M.P.H.: chief pharmacy consultant,
Ontiq, New York, New York
The activity will provide 1.5 ACPE credits for pharmacists and 1.5 AMA
Category 1 credits for physicians. It will be available in September
2018.
About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™
Pharmacy
Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing
education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty
pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE).
Our print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve
the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better
prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients
they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a
multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the
educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.
