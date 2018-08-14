Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ to Launch Educational Video Activity on the Opioid Epidemic

Program explores strategies to prevent opioid misuse and abuse while maintaining pain control

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, is developing an interdisciplinary educational video activity that features clinical pharmacists, physician pain specialists, managed care professionals and mental health specialists discussing and collaboratively reviewing strategies to prevent opioid misuse and abuse. Throughout the activity, panel members provide overviews of abuse-deterrent formulations, a collaborative approach to care, quality measures and current strategies to combat the epidemic. Featured in this presentation is the remarkable story of a woman who lost two siblings to overdoses and manages daily to support additional family members that are suffering from opioid abuse. This real-life story will inspire a call-to-action for participants.

“This program is designed to examine the challenges of balancing appropriate pain management while addressing the current opioid abuse epidemic. Our expert panelists will address a collaborative approach highlighting the pharmacist and physician roles in addressing opioid misuse and abuse. Unique to this activity is the incorporation of a behavioral health specialist and a family member to share stories of those who are struggling daily with opioid abuse,” said Jim Palatine, president of PTCE.

Experts included on the faculty panel:

Winston Collins, DSW, LCSW: JFK Behavioral Health Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jeffrey Gudin, M.D.: director, pain management and palliative care, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Englewood, New Jersey

Chris Herndon, Pharm.D., BCACP: professor, department of pharmacy practice, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, Edwardsville, Illinois

Peter Salgo, M.D.: professor of medicine and anesthesiology, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York

Samuel Stolpe, Pharm.D., M.P.H.: chief pharmacy consultant, Ontiq, New York, New York

The activity will provide 1.5 ACPE credits for pharmacists and 1.5 AMA Category 1 credits for physicians. It will be available in September 2018.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). Our print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

