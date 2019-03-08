Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ to Present a Live Symposium at the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association's 15th Annual Conference

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, will conduct a continuing education live
satellite symposium titled Advancing Technology to Minimize
Unintended Exposure to Hazardous Drugs in conjunction with the
Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) Ahead 2019 Annual
Conference. The symposium will take place on Friday, April 5, from noon
to 1 p.m. CST at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas.
“We look forward to presenting at HOPA’s annual conference again this
year,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., M.B.A., president of PTCE.
“There are potential health risks associated with unintentional exposure
to chemotherapeutic agents, and our program will provide oncology
pharmacists with an in-depth overview about novel technologies in drug
delivery, as well as the best practices and appropriate measures to
prevent unintentional exposure to hazardous drugs.”
Faculty presenters for the live satellite symposium include:
-
Marc Earl, Pharm.D., BCOP, assistant director of pharmacy,
Cleveland Clinic.
-
MiKaela Olsen, M.S., APRN-CNS, AOCNS, clinical nurse
specialist, department of oncology and hematology, Sidney Kimmel
Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Attendees who participate in this activity will be able to characterize
the risks of unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic agents,
determine how dose banding and ready-to-administer technology may
provide clinical and safety benefits and analyze novel technology that
is available to prevent unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic
agents. This program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Pharmacy Education for 1.0 contact hour and is supported by an
educational grant from Sun Pharmaceuticals Inc.
For more information and to register, click here.
About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™
Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a
leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care
and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing
pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE
activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and
skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest
quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the
physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary
treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational
activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005290/en/