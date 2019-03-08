Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ to Present a Live Symposium at the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association's 15th Annual Conference

The symposium will focus on providing health care workers who handle, prepare or administer hazardous drugs with proper policies and procedures

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will conduct a continuing education live satellite symposium titled Advancing Technology to Minimize Unintended Exposure to Hazardous Drugs in conjunction with the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) Ahead 2019 Annual Conference. The symposium will take place on Friday, April 5, from noon to 1 p.m. CST at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas.

“We look forward to presenting at HOPA’s annual conference again this year,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., M.B.A., president of PTCE. “There are potential health risks associated with unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic agents, and our program will provide oncology pharmacists with an in-depth overview about novel technologies in drug delivery, as well as the best practices and appropriate measures to prevent unintentional exposure to hazardous drugs.”

Faculty presenters for the live satellite symposium include:

Marc Earl, Pharm.D., BCOP, assistant director of pharmacy, Cleveland Clinic.

assistant director of pharmacy, Cleveland Clinic. MiKaela Olsen, M.S., APRN-CNS, AOCNS, clinical nurse specialist, department of oncology and hematology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Attendees who participate in this activity will be able to characterize the risks of unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic agents, determine how dose banding and ready-to-administer technology may provide clinical and safety benefits and analyze novel technology that is available to prevent unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic agents. This program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education for 1.0 contact hour and is supported by an educational grant from Sun Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information and to register, click here.

