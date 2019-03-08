Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ to Present a Live Symposium at the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association's 15th Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 09:49am EST

The symposium will focus on providing health care workers who handle, prepare or administer hazardous drugs with proper policies and procedures

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will conduct a continuing education live satellite symposium titled Advancing Technology to Minimize Unintended Exposure to Hazardous Drugs in conjunction with the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) Ahead 2019 Annual Conference. The symposium will take place on Friday, April 5, from noon to 1 p.m. CST at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas.

“We look forward to presenting at HOPA’s annual conference again this year,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., M.B.A., president of PTCE. “There are potential health risks associated with unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic agents, and our program will provide oncology pharmacists with an in-depth overview about novel technologies in drug delivery, as well as the best practices and appropriate measures to prevent unintentional exposure to hazardous drugs.”

Faculty presenters for the live satellite symposium include:

  • Marc Earl, Pharm.D., BCOP, assistant director of pharmacy, Cleveland Clinic.
  • MiKaela Olsen, M.S., APRN-CNS, AOCNS, clinical nurse specialist, department of oncology and hematology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Attendees who participate in this activity will be able to characterize the risks of unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic agents, determine how dose banding and ready-to-administer technology may provide clinical and safety benefits and analyze novel technology that is available to prevent unintentional exposure to chemotherapeutic agents. This program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education for 1.0 contact hour and is supported by an educational grant from Sun Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aKenolKobil shareholders agree to sell 97pc stake to French firm
AQ
10:11aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW is biggest U.S. automotive exporter by value for fifth year
RE
10:11aLeadership Advisory Firm ghSMART Wins #1 Ranking in the 2019 Vault Study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in the Category of Interaction with Clients
PR
10:11aIndependent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
10:10aTrump says U.S. will do 'very well' with or without a trade deal with China
RE
10:10aWAL MART STORES : Sparking Change for Women, Girls and the Next Generation
PU
10:10aAPPLE : AR glasses tipped to launch in 2020 as an iPhone accessory
AQ
10:10aZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:10aInvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GGX Gold and its Request to Re-analyse Tellurium in Drill Core Samples that Originally Exceeded the Upper 500 gpt Analytical Limit - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
NE
10:09aARITZIA : Completes $330 Million Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares and Concurrent Share Repurchase of $107 Million Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.