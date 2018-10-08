Pharmacy Times® : and Parata Systems Announce the 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Winners

Lindsay Morris, PharmD, Honored as the 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist®

Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems, the founding partners of the Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards, congratulate the 2018 winners, named at the Oct. 5 awards gala at the State Room in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lindsay A. Morris, PharmD, a behavioral health clinical pharmacist for the U.S. Department of the Army at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, received the top honor: 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist®. Morris will be featured on the cover of the October 2018 issue of Pharmacy Times®, which will profile her contributions to the industry.

“Congratulations to each of our 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® finalists and winners,” said DJ Dougherty, the CEO of Parata Systems. “Representing the best and brightest in pharmacy, this year’s awards recipients join a community of more than 200 outstanding pharmacy professionals who have been recognized since 2010.”

Next-Generation Pharmacist® nominations surpassed 600 entries across 10 award categories. An independent panel of distinguished judges evaluated entries for adherence to professional standards, experience related to each category and advancement of the profession. The three highest-scoring entries in each category were named finalists, and the top-scoring entry was named the category winner. The overall Next-Generation Pharmacist® was selected from among the winners of the 10 pharmacist categories.

“This year’s Next-Generation Pharmacist® winners are the pharmacy leaders of today who represent the future vision of the profession,” said Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., Ph.D., MBA, editor-in-chief of Pharmacy Times®. “These selected outstanding individuals are dedicated every day to helping patients lead healthier lives, and we are honored to celebrate all their accomplishments across a wide range of practice settings.”

Morris, the 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist®, is an accomplished behavioral health clinical pharmacist and leader in the field of pharmacy. Her greatest achievement in pharmacy practice has been the establishment of the Behavioral Health Clinical Pharmacy program at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. She genuinely cares about the well-being and best interests of other people and is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of her patients every day.

“Year after year, we look forward to honoring the Next-Generation Pharmacist® winners, who have demonstrated their commitment to the field of pharmacy and the patients they serve,” said Brian Haug, president of Pharmacy and Healthcare Communications. “We congratulate this diverse group of extraordinary women and men, who truly inspire and impress our standards of professionalism and leadership in the pharmacy industry.”

The 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® winners are:

Civic Leader: Amy Fanous, Pharm.D., BCACP, Ohio Northern University, HealthWise Rural Mobile Health Clinic

Amy Fanous, Pharm.D., BCACP, Ohio Northern University, HealthWise Rural Mobile Health Clinic Entrepreneur: Amina Abubakar, Pharm.D., AAHIVP, Rx Clinic Pharmacy

Amina Abubakar, Pharm.D., AAHIVP, Rx Clinic Pharmacy Future Pharmacist: Matt Glasow, Drake University, Pharm.D/MBA candidate

Matt Glasow, Drake University, Pharm.D/MBA candidate Health-System Pharmacist: Elias B. Chahine, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS (AQ-ID), The Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy at Palm Beach Atlantic University

Elias B. Chahine, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS (AQ-ID), The Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy at Palm Beach Atlantic University Lifetime Leadership: Kim A. Caldwell, R.Ph., Humana (retired)

Kim A. Caldwell, R.Ph., Humana (retired) Patient Care Provider: Mary Barna Bridgeman, Pharm.D., BCPS, CGP, FASCP, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Mary Barna Bridgeman, Pharm.D., BCPS, CGP, FASCP, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rising Star: Lindsay A. Morris, PharmD, U.S. Department of the Army, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

Lindsay A. Morris, PharmD, U.S. Department of the Army, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Specialty Pharmacist: Mallory Schmoll, Pharm.D., American Academy of HIV Medicine, Walgreens

Mallory Schmoll, Pharm.D., American Academy of HIV Medicine, Walgreens Technician: Linda Mulder, CPhT, Albertsons Sav-On Pharmacy

Linda Mulder, CPhT, Albertsons Sav-On Pharmacy Technology Innovator: Derek D. Brown, Pharm.D., Symbria Rx Services

For more information, visit nextgenpharmacist.com or follow Next-Generation Pharmacist® on Twitter and Facebook.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the leading media resource for pharmacists and the pharmacy industry, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is part of MJH Associates, Inc., a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media.

About Parata Systems

Parata Systems provides pharmacy technology solutions that empower pharmacists to help people lead healthier lives. Founded in 2001, Parata offers the most extensive pharmacy automation portfolio in the industry — designing, building and supporting both vial-filling and pouch-packaging solutions.

Parata Max and Parata Mini high-speed robots boost accuracy and efficacy, so pharmacy teams can deliver an exceptional patient experience. The Parata PASS suite, the latest technology in medication management, elevates pharmacists’ role in addressing the $290 billion challenge of medication adherence and secures their spot on the health care team.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005709/en/