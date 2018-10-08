Pharmacy Times® : and Parata Systems Announce the 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Winners

Pharmacy
Times® and Parata
Systems, the founding partners of the Next-Generation Pharmacist®
awards, congratulate the 2018 winners, named at the Oct. 5 awards gala
at the State Room in Boston, Massachusetts.
Lindsay A. Morris, PharmD, a behavioral health clinical pharmacist for
the U.S. Department of the Army at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in
Germany, received the top honor: 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist®.
Morris will be featured on the cover of the October 2018 issue of Pharmacy
Times®, which will profile her contributions to the
industry.
“Congratulations to each of our 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist®
finalists and winners,” said DJ Dougherty, the CEO of Parata Systems.
“Representing the best and brightest in pharmacy, this year’s awards
recipients join a community of more than 200 outstanding pharmacy
professionals who have been recognized since 2010.”
Next-Generation Pharmacist® nominations surpassed 600 entries
across 10 award categories. An independent panel of distinguished judges
evaluated entries for adherence to professional standards, experience
related to each category and advancement of the profession. The three
highest-scoring entries in each category were named finalists, and the
top-scoring entry was named the category winner. The overall
Next-Generation Pharmacist® was selected from among the
winners of the 10 pharmacist categories.
“This year’s Next-Generation Pharmacist® winners are the
pharmacy leaders of today who represent the future vision of the
profession,” said Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., Ph.D., MBA, editor-in-chief of
Pharmacy Times®. “These selected outstanding individuals
are dedicated every day to helping patients lead healthier lives, and we
are honored to celebrate all their accomplishments across a wide range
of practice settings.”
Morris, the 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist®, is an
accomplished behavioral health clinical pharmacist and leader in the
field of pharmacy. Her greatest achievement in pharmacy practice has
been the establishment of the Behavioral Health Clinical Pharmacy
program at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. She genuinely cares about
the well-being and best interests of other people and is committed to
having a positive impact on the lives of her patients every day.
“Year after year, we look forward to honoring the Next-Generation
Pharmacist® winners, who have demonstrated their commitment
to the field of pharmacy and the patients they serve,” said Brian Haug,
president of Pharmacy and Healthcare Communications. “We congratulate
this diverse group of extraordinary women and men, who truly inspire and
impress our standards of professionalism and leadership in the pharmacy
industry.”
The 2018 Next-Generation Pharmacist® winners are:
-
Civic Leader: Amy Fanous, Pharm.D., BCACP, Ohio Northern
University, HealthWise Rural Mobile Health Clinic
-
Entrepreneur: Amina Abubakar, Pharm.D., AAHIVP, Rx Clinic
Pharmacy
-
Future Pharmacist: Matt Glasow, Drake University, Pharm.D/MBA
candidate
-
Health-System Pharmacist: Elias B. Chahine, Pharm.D., FCCP,
BCPS (AQ-ID), The Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy at Palm Beach
Atlantic University
-
Lifetime Leadership: Kim A. Caldwell, R.Ph., Humana (retired)
-
Patient Care Provider: Mary Barna Bridgeman, Pharm.D., BCPS,
CGP, FASCP, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State
University of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
-
Rising Star: Lindsay A. Morris, PharmD, U.S. Department of the
Army, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
-
Specialty Pharmacist: Mallory Schmoll, Pharm.D., American
Academy of HIV Medicine, Walgreens
-
Technician: Linda Mulder, CPhT, Albertsons Sav-On Pharmacy
-
Technology Innovator: Derek D. Brown, Pharm.D., Symbria Rx
Services
For more information, visit nextgenpharmacist.com
or follow Next-Generation Pharmacist® on Twitter
and Facebook.
About Pharmacy Times®
Pharmacy Times® is the leading media resource for
pharmacists and the pharmacy industry, providing practical clinical and
professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices
when counseling patients and interacting with other health care
providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features
covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient
education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news,
pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing
Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy
Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy
Times® is part of MJH Associates, Inc., a full-service
health care communications company offering education, research and
medical media.
About Parata Systems
Parata Systems provides pharmacy technology solutions that empower
pharmacists to help people lead healthier lives. Founded in 2001, Parata
offers the most extensive pharmacy automation portfolio in the industry
— designing, building and supporting both vial-filling and
pouch-packaging solutions.
Parata Max and Parata Mini high-speed robots boost accuracy and
efficacy, so pharmacy teams can deliver an exceptional patient
experience. The Parata PASS suite, the latest technology in medication
management, elevates pharmacists’ role in addressing the $290 billion
challenge of medication adherence and secures their spot on the health
care team.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005709/en/