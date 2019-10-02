Pharmagest Interactive: new acquisition in Italy

Villers-lès-Nancy, 2 October 2019 - 7:00 a.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

PHARMAGEST ITALIA accelerates its geographical expansion in Italy: acquisition of SVEMU

Acquisition of a majority stake in the capital of SVEMU INFORMATICA FARMACEUTICA.

An Italian company specialised in pharmacy IT solutions with an installed base of 800 pharmacies throughout Italy.

An acquisition in line with the strategy implemented by Pharmagest Group in this country to: Rapidly expand PHARMAGEST ITALIA's regional coverage in Italy; Bolster SOPHIA's technical and technological offering.



***

Pharmagest Group today announces the completion of the acquisition by PHARMAGEST ITALIA of an 80% majority stake in the capital of SVEMU, a specialised provider of IT solutions for pharmacies in the Italian market.

Created in June 2008, Svemu is an independent software vendor known for its innovative pharmacy management solutions. Its EasyPharma application equips more than 800 of Italy's 19,000 pharmacies in 13 regions of country.

Featuring a very comprehensive range of functionalities and services, EasyPharma's proven and high-performance technology is perfectly adapted to both the configuration of the Italian market and developments in the Italian healthcare market.

This acquisition completes the technological and technical building blocks that were missing from PHARMAGEST ITALIA's SOPHIA software suite (the Italian equivalent of LGPI Global Services®).

As a new market entrant, PHARMAGEST ITALIA will be able to build on SVEMU's installed base and consolidate its market positions by rapidly completing its territorial coverage in Italy in order to reach its goal of equipping nearly 20% of Italian pharmacies within five years.

Financial calendar:

Participation in the MidCap Event in Paris on Monday 14 October 2019.

Publication of Q3 2019 sales: 15 November 2019 (after the close of trading).

Publication of FY 2019 annual sales: 14 February 2020 (after the close of trading).

About Pharmagest Group :

Pharmagest Group is the French pharmacy information technology leader, with a market share of more than 44% and nearly 1,000 employees. The Group's strategy is based on a core business of improving healthcare through information technology innovation and developing two priority areas: 1/ Services and technologies for healthcare professionals, with a focus on assisting pharmacies in patient medication compliance; and 2/ technologies for improving the efficacy of healthcare systems.

This strategy is executed through specialised business lines developed by Pharmagest Group: pharmacy IT solutions, e-Health solutions, solutions for healthcare professionals, hospital solutions, solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, connected health devices and apps, and a sales financing marketplace...

These businesses are grouped within four divisions: Pharmacy - Europe Solutions; Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions; e-Health Solutions and Fintech.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indices: CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable par inclusion

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, Linkedin and Facebook

CONTACTS

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment