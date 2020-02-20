Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmaron Beijing : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020 AND THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING OF 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:07pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

康龍化成（北京）新藥技術股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3759)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

AND THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING OF 2020

The Board of Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.* (康龍化成（北京）新藥技術股份有限公司) (the "Company") hereby announces that, for determining the list of holders of H shares ("H Shares") of the Company who are entitled to attend and vote at the first Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (the "EGM") and the first H Shares Class Meeting of 2020 (the "Meeting") which are scheduled to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the H Shares register of members will be closed from Monday, March 9, 2020 to Wednesday, April 8, 2020, both days inclusive. During such period, no share transfers will be registered. In order to be eligible for attending and voting at the EGM and the Meeting, all transfer of H Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. Announcement and circular containing details of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the Meeting, together with notices of the EGM and the Meeting, will be despatched to shareholders of the Company in due course.

By order of the Board

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

康龍化成（北京）新藥技術股份有限公司

Dr. Lou Boliang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, February 21, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Lou Boliang, Mr. Lou Xiaoqiang and Ms. Zheng Bei as executive Directors; Mr. Chen Pingjin, Mr. Hu Baifeng, Mr. Li Jiaqing and Mr. Zhou Hongbin as non-executive Directors; Mr. Dai Lixin, Ms. Li Lihua, Ms. Chen Guoqin, Ms. Shen Rong and Mr. Tsang Kwan Hung Benson as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:06:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:22pT-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
RE
07:22pThe Innovative and Distinctive Vision at the Heart of the Université de Montréal's Future Outremont Campus
PU
07:22pGOODMAN : 31 December 2019 distribution taxation components
PU
07:22pSPRINT : T-Mobile Near Agreement on New Merger Terms -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:19pALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data
RE
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results presentation
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms; to close deal as early as April ..
3RIO TINTO PLC : Rio Tinto seeks international arbitration on tax dispute with Mongolia
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus investing up to ?1 billion in A220 passenger jet programme this year
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group