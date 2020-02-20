Pharmaron Beijing : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020 AND THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING OF 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

康龍化成（北京）新藥技術股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3759)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

AND THE FIRST H SHARES CLASS MEETING OF 2020

The Board of Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.* (康龍化成（北京）新藥技術股份有限公司) (the "Company") hereby announces that, for determining the list of holders of H shares ("H Shares") of the Company who are entitled to attend and vote at the first Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (the "EGM") and the first H Shares Class Meeting of 2020 (the "Meeting") which are scheduled to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the H Shares register of members will be closed from Monday, March 9, 2020 to Wednesday, April 8, 2020, both days inclusive. During such period, no share transfers will be registered. In order to be eligible for attending and voting at the EGM and the Meeting, all transfer of H Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. Announcement and circular containing details of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the Meeting, together with notices of the EGM and the Meeting, will be despatched to shareholders of the Company in due course.

By order of the Board

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

康龍化成（北京）新藥技術股份有限公司

Dr. Lou Boliang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, February 21, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Lou Boliang, Mr. Lou Xiaoqiang and Ms. Zheng Bei as executive Directors; Mr. Chen Pingjin, Mr. Hu Baifeng, Mr. Li Jiaqing and Mr. Zhou Hongbin as non-executive Directors; Mr. Dai Lixin, Ms. Li Lihua, Ms. Chen Guoqin, Ms. Shen Rong and Mr. Tsang Kwan Hung Benson as independent non-executive Directors.