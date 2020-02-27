Pharmaron Beijing : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

康龍化成(北 京) 新 藥技術股 份有限公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3759)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the first Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (the "EGM") of Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.* (康龍化成 (北京) 新藥技術股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at 6 Tai-He Road, Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing, the PRC on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

The resolution in relation to increase of registered capital. The resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS The resolution in relation to authorisation for registration of the increase in registered capital and amendments to the Articles of Association. The resolution in relation to investment products quota. The resolution in relation to foreign exchange hedging quota.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

As stated in the announcement dated Friday, February 21, 2020 issued by the Company, H Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM are required to deposit the share certificates accompanied by relevant transfer documents at the Company's H Shares Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, March 9, 2020 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, March 9, 2020 to Friday, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered.

By order of the Board

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

Dr. Lou Boliang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

February 28, 2020