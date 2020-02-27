|
Pharmaron Beijing : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020
02/27/2020 | 08:19am EST
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*
康龍化成(北 京) 新 藥技術股 份有限公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3759)
NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the first Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (the "EGM") of Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.* (康龍化成 (北京) 新藥技術股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at 6 Tai-He Road, Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing, the PRC on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. for the following purposes:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
The resolution in relation to increase of registered capital.
The resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
The resolution in relation to authorisation for registration of the increase in registered capital and amendments to the Articles of Association.
The resolution in relation to investment products quota.
The resolution in relation to foreign exchange hedging quota.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
As stated in the announcement dated Friday, February 21, 2020 issued by the Company, H Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM are required to deposit the share certificates accompanied by relevant transfer documents at the Company's H Shares Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, March 9, 2020 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, March 9, 2020 to Friday, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered.
By order of the Board
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*
Dr. Lou Boliang
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC
February 28, 2020
As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Lou Boliang, Mr. Lou Xiaoqiang and Ms. Zheng Bei as executive Directors; Mr. Chen Pingjin, Mr. Hu Baifeng, Mr. Li Jiaqing and Mr. Zhou Hongbin as non-executive Directors; Mr. Dai Lixin, Ms. Li Lihua, Ms. Chen Guoqin, Ms. Shen Rong and Mr. Tsang Kwan Hung Benson as independent non-executive Directors.
Notes:
All votes of resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pharmaron.com) in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Any shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM can appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the EGM on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and type of shares in respect of which each proxy is so appointed.
Shareholders shall appoint their proxies in writing. The form of proxy shall be signed by the shareholder or his/her/its attorney who has been authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, the form of proxy shall be affixed with the corporation's seal or signed by its director, or its attorney duly authorized in writing. If the form of proxy is signed by the attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorization document shall be notarized. For H Shareholders, the aforementioned documents must be lodged with the H Shares Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (i.e. 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall complete and deliver the reply slip of EGM to the H Shares Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand or by post on or before Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Shareholders shall produce their identification documents when attending the EGM.
If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he/she should produce his/her identification document and the power of attorney or other documents signed by the appointer or his/her attorney, which specifies the date of its issuance. If a representative of a corporate shareholder attends the EGM, such representative shall produce his/her identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the board of directors or other authority or other notarized copy of any authorization documents issued by such corporate shareholder.
The EGM is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders who attend the EGM (in person or by proxy) shall bear their own traveling, accommodation and other expenses.
The contact of the Company:
Address: 6 Tai-He Road, Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing, the PRC Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.* (康龍化成(北京)新藥技術股份有限公司)
Postal Code: 100176
Tel: 86 010-57330087
Contact Person: LI Shing Chung Gilbert
Fax: 86 010-57330087
* For identification purposes only
