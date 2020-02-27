Pharmaron Beijing : PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE YEAR 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

康龍化成（北京）新藥技術股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3759)

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR YEAR 2019

This announcement is made by Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Important notes: The financial information of the Company for the year of 2019 set out in this announcement was preliminary data, in which the key financial data and financial indicators have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises , and have not been audited or reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company or an external accounting firm. As such, differences may be found between the above-mentioned data and the final financial information to be disclosed in the 2019 annual report to be published by the Company. References to annual reports of the Company in this announcement refer to the annual report published or to be published by the Company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (the "SZSE"). Further, the financial standards and adjustments treatments mentioned in this announcement refer to those standards and treatments under the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises . Investors are hereby reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

KEY FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS FOR THE YEAR OF 2019 Reporting period: January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 (the " Reporting Period ")