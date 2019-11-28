Log in
Pharmaron Lists H-Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

11/28/2019 | 09:01am EST

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) announced today that 117 million H-shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. This is equivalent to HK$4.344 billion raised based on the offer price of HK$39.5 per share (assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised). The funds will be used for the development of the Company’s global integrated service platform, R&D capability and capacity improvements, strategic investments, M&A and operation support.

The successful listing of H-shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, together with the existing A-shares listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“A+H dual listing”), has broadened Pharmaron’s financing channels to support its global growth strategy. With the strong financial support, Pharmaron will continuously strengthen its service capabilities and capacities by integrating cutting-edge science and technologies into the existing service platforms. These efforts will enhance global operations to better support partners’ R&D needs.

“Our listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong marks another milestone for Pharmaron,” said Dr. Boliang Lou, Chairman and CEO, Pharmaron. “We appreciate all those who helped make this listing possible, which includes our devoted team, long-term partners and supportive investment community. We will continue to stay focused on developing and integrating the latest science and technologies into our end-to-end R&D services platform. Pharmaron is dedicated to providing high quality R&D services globally to help our partners accelerate their discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines.”

About Pharmaron

Pharmaron (300759.SZ/3759.HK) is a premier R&D service company supporting the life science industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities having established diverse drug R&D service capabilities, ranging from synthetic, medicinal and analytical chemistry, biology, DMPK, pharmacology, drug safety assessment, radiochemistry and isotopically labelled metabolism, chemical & pharmaceutical development to clinical development. With operations in China, US and UK staffed by over 7,000 employees, Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North America, Europe, Japan and China. For more information, go to www.pharmaron.com.


© Business Wire 2019
