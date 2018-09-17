Log in
Pharnext: David Stout Joins Pharnext's Board of Directors

0
09/17/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2018 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, announced the cooptation of David Stout as an independent Director of Pharnext. He is replacing Dr. Philippe Chambon for the remainder of the term, until the Annual Shareholders' meeting convenes to approve financial statements ending December 31, 2018.

David Stout spent over 20 years as a leader in pharmaceutical companies, with a particularly rich experience in operations, marketing, supply chain and sales. He was Head of Global Pharmaceutical Operations at GlaxoSmithKline Group (GSK). David Stout currently serves on the Boards of Inc. and NanoBio Corporation.

"We thank Philippe Chambon for his valuable contributions to our development activities and the planning of our commercial strategy," said Daniel Cohen, Pharnext's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Michel de Rosen, Chairman of Pharnext's Board of Directors, said:"I'm happy that David is joining us at a pivotal moment for Pharnext. His experience and deep knowledge of the challenges in the pharmaceutical world will be valuable assets for our next stages of development. I would also like to thank Philippe Chambon for the excellence of his contributions to the work of our Board of Directors."

David Stout added: "I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Daniel, Michel and the Pharnext team. Pharnext's approach, with its combinatorial vision of drugs, has the potential to be truly revolutionary."

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. The results of this trial are expected by October 2018. PXT864 has generated encourageing Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG(TM) offering several key advantages: efficacy, safety and robust intellectual property. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics and is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

CONTACTS:

Pharnext
François Chamoun
Legal Officer
contact@pharnext.com
+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

Financial Communication (France)
Actifin
Stéphane Ruiz
sruiz@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15

Investor Relations (U.S.)
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Matthew Shinseki
matthew@sternir.com
+1 212 362 1200		 Investor Relations (Europe)
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529252 22
Media Relations (Europe)
Ulysse Communication
Bruno Arabian
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

Media Relations (U.S.)
RooneyPartners
Kate L. Barrette
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 0561

SOURCE: Pharnext SA

https://www.accesswire.com/512076/Pharnext-David-Stout-Joins-Pharnexts-Board-of-Directors

© Accesswire 2018
