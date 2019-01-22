Phase Change Energy Solutions : Announces Investment by Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P. and Emerald Technology Ventures AG

Phase Change Energy Solutions, Inc. (“PCES”), a North Carolina-based
thermal storage technology provider announced today an investment by
Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Pegasus”), a private equity firm
providing strategic growth capital to middle-market companies focused on
the sustainability and wellness sectors, Emerald Technology Ventures, a
pioneer and leader in industrial technology investments since 2000
(“Emerald”), and Third Prime, an early-stage venture fund and prior
investor. Dennis McGill, one of Pegasus’ most seasoned operating
advisors, is joining PCES as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McGill brings
his exceptional track record spanning over 35 years of financial and
operational enterprise leadership and his ability to lead effectual
change while developing a strong company commitment to culture and team
members.
“PCES is poised to make a massive net-positive impact on our world
through the proliferation of its environmentally-friendly energy-saving
technologies. This investment is a significant example of Pegasus’
ongoing commitment to partner with businesses that are changing the
energy landscape and making a positive impact on the environment,” says
Gina McCarthy, former EPA administrator and a Pegasus Operating Advisor.
Developed by Dr. Reyad Sawafta, a globally recognized expert in the
development and application of phase change materials (“PCMs”) and Chief
Scientific Officer of PCES, PCES’ proprietary BioPCM® is a 100%
plant-based material that absorbs excess heat when ambient temperature
exceeds a specified target temperature, and conversely releases heat
when ambient temperature drops below the target. BioPCM®, which can
maintain its thermal performance for over 100 years, is used to create a
system that stabilizes temperature around the clock for the duration of
a building’s useful life, reducing HVAC equipment run-time and energy
consumption in buildings and providing enhanced thermal storage
capabilities for durable and resilient data center and industrial
applications.
PCES’ products deliver day-one savings and compelling payback periods to
businesses that are looking for sustainable energy-saving solutions that
meaningfully reduce their carbon footprint and deliver high Return on
Investment. To date, PCES’ products have been installed in thousands of
bank branches and telecom shelters across the Unites States, and have
been adopted by industry-leading pharmaceutical and perishable food
providers to ensure the safe transport and delivery of their products.
“PCES is committed to environmental stewardship and has worked
tirelessly to advance clean and sustainable thermal technologies
throughout the business ecosystem,” said Mr. McGill, CEO of PCES. “The
investment from Pegasus and Emerald positions us to accelerate the
global expansion of the Company and marks a major step forward for the
future of clean technology.”
“PCES has developed a game-changing technology that can meaningfully
reduce energy consumption and waste in some of the world’s largest
industries. Pegasus’ long history of collaboration with companies
delivering innovative solutions to global challenges makes us an ideal
partner for PCES, and we are excited to support the tremendous growth
ahead,” says Joel Haney, Principal of Pegasus.
PCES will use the proceeds to fund the continued development of its
environmentally-friendly energy efficiency and thermal storage product
suite and further expand its operations globally, notably with the
opening of an Innovation Center for research and development efforts in
Greensboro, N.C. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Phase Change Energy Solutions
Phase Change Energy Solutions is a global leader in the development and
deployment of next generation energy efficiency and thermal storage
solutions that harness the power of BioPCM®, the company’s proprietary
phase change material. PCES’ BioPCM products are used to improve
whole-building energy efficiency in retail, commercial, hospitality and
industrial applications; enable safe transport of sensitive food and
pharmaceutical products; and provide enhanced thermal storage
capabilities for industrial processes. Fortune 100 banking, telecom,
hospitality and technology companies, as well as the U.S. government,
have installed millions of square feet of BioPCM® products to reduce
operating expenses and environmental impact. Learn more at www.phasechange.com.
About Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P.
Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P. is a private equity firm founded and led
by Craig Cogut. Since inception in 1996, Pegasus has invested across
five private equity funds and currently manages approximately $1.9
billion in assets. The Firm invests in companies within the
sustainability and wellness sectors that are seeking strategic growth
capital. www.pcalp.com
About Emerald Technology Ventures AG
Emerald is a globally recognized investment firm in the areas of energy,
water, advanced materials and industrial IT. Founded in 2000, the
company has raised four Venture Capital Funds, completed more than 60
venture investments, been a trusted partner for numerous multi-national
corporations in their open innovation activities and managed three
technology investment programs for third parties. From offices in
Zurich, Switzerland and Toronto, Canada, Emerald has managed assets of
over USD 660 million to date. www.emerald-ventures.com
About Third Prime
Third Prime is a seed-stage venture capital firm with offices in New
York City and Charleston, SC. Third Prime provides financial and
strategic support across industry sectors to mission-driven teams that
aim to solve important problems to the benefit of all stakeholders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005869/en/