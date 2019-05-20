Phase III study showed nintedanib slows the loss of pulmonary function in people living with systemic sclerosis associated ILD1

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that the SENSCIS® trial
met its primary endpoint: reduction in the annual rate of decline in
forced vital capacity (FVCa) in patients with systemic
sclerosis associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). Results show
that nintedanib slows the loss of pulmonary function in patients
with SSc-ILD compared to placebo. Patients taking nintedanib showed a
44% reduction in the rate of decline of their lung function, measured in
FVC assessed over 52 weeks1. These new data were today
published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and
presented to the medical community at the American Thoracic Society
(ATS) International Conference, in Dallas, USA.
SENSCIS® is the largest randomised controlled trial to be
conducted in patients with SSc-ILD, a disease for which there are
currently no approved treatments.1,3,4 Results also showed
that nintedanib had a safety and tolerability profile similar to that
observed in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)1,
with the most common adverse event being diarrhoea. Nintedanib is
already approved in more than 70 countries for the treatment of IPF.
These trial results formed the basis of the application for regulatory
approval of nintedanib in SSc-ILD that was filed with the FDA and EMA by
Boehringer Ingelheim in the first quarter of 2019. The FDA recently
granted priority review to the supplemental application for nintedanib
in SSc-ILD. The regulatory submissions are part of the company’s ongoing
commitment to improving the lives of people living with pulmonary
fibrosis, in particular those affected by rare diseases with a high
level of unmet need.
Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is a rare incurable
autoimmune disease affecting connective tissue.3,4,5 It can
cause scarring (fibrosis) of the skin as well as major organs such as
the heart, lungs, digestive tract and kidneys and can have
life-threatening complications.2,3 Approximately 25 percent
of patients develop significant pulmonary involvement within three years
of diagnosis.6 When SSc affects the lungs it can cause
interstitial lung disease (ILD), known as SSc-ILD.2,3 It is a
key driver of mortality among people with SSc, accounting for
approximately one third of deaths.7,8
SENSCIS®, a Phase III double-blind, randomised,
placebo-controlled trial, involved 576 patients across more than 32
countries. The primary endpoint was the annual rate of decline in FVC in
mL over 52 weeks.1 At the end of the 52-week trial, patients
receiving nintedanib had an adjusted annual rate of decline in FVC
(mL/year) of -52.4 with nintedanib, versus -93.3 with placebo (absolute
difference 41.0mL/year [95% CI 2.9, 79.0]; p=0.04). This corresponds to
a relative difference of 44% reduction in lung function decline1,similar to the results from the Phase III INPULSIS®
trials in IPF.12 FVC is an established measurement of lung
function. As ILD progresses, lung function gradually and irreversibly
deteriorates.9
“The SENSCIS results provide positive news for people living with
SSc-ILD and their physicians because currently there are no approved
treatments” explained Professor Oliver Distler, Professor of
Rheumatology, University Hospital Zurich and lead investigator of the
trial. “A 44% reduction in lung function decline indicates a significant
slowdown in disease progression. Nintedanib could make a considerable
difference to the lives of people with this rare and often
life-threatening disease.”
“We are pleased to be able to share the positive results of the pivotal
SENSCIS trial that are very consistent with the database from IPF and
formed the basis of the recent submissions Boehringer Ingelheim made to
the FDA and EMA for regulatory approval of nintedanib in February and
March 2019”, said Dr. Susanne Stowasser, Associate Head of Medicine,
Respiratory at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Fibrotic lung diseases including
SSc-ILD continue to have a devastating impact on people’s lives and our
focus remains on making treatments available to improve the lives of
patients in areas of high unmet need.”
~ENDS~
Please click on the link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/nintedanib-slows-pulmonary-function-loss-in-people-with-ssc-ild
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005645/en/