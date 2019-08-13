Log in
Phase V Fulfillment Offers Local Fort Myers Delivery

08/13/2019 | 10:41am EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phase V Fulfillment, a trusted source for supply chain third-party logistics since 1980, just introduced the addition of its new transportation category for local Fort Myers area deliveries. As consumers are increasingly turning to the convenience of online shopping, they are also demanding faster and faster delivery times.

Last Mile Delivery
As the race for delivery times intensifies, last mile delivery is more important than ever. To meet the demand for two-day delivery in the Fort Myers area, Phase V now offers expedited transportation services for new and existing clients. Because clients won’t need to contract outside carriers, last mile delivery times will improve dramatically.

Truck and Transport Services
Providing transportation services streamlines the shipping process for excellent last mile delivery. With our truck and transport services for local delivery for bulk and rush orders, clients can offer two-day delivery times for the Fort Myers area in addition to Sanibel, Estero, Lehigh Acres, Cape Coral, and Bonita Springs.  

Phase V Works with You
Across many industries including our clients in retail, trade, or manufacturing, along with construction, fishing, and agriculture, as well as health care, social assistance, educational services, and other industries, the option for faster, more efficient deliveries will be an option that improves sales and builds your brand base. Whether your order volume increases or decreases monthly or even week over week, Phase V’s Fort Myers transportation services will be available to account for these fluctuations.

Located at 7920 Interstate Court, North Fort Myers, Phase V will:

  • work with clients directly to help cut costs associated with last mile delivery.
  • offer custom freight packaging and labeling depending on your delivery needs.
  • offer customized pricing to scale deliveries for fast turnaround times.

By adding transportation services, Phase V is truly a one-stop shop for your fulfillment operations. Poised to provide fast, efficient last mile delivery in the Fort Myers area, Phase V partners with businesses, saving them money, increasing sales, and growing their bottom line.

About Phase V Fulfillment
Since 1980, Phase V has been a one-stop shop aiming to seamlessly integrate the entire fulfillment process for its customers. Early on, the company developed a national database and focused on direct mail advertising and database management services. In 1986, the company began to integrate the inbound contact center and product fulfillment services. Today, under the ownership of George Otte, Phase V is using the latest technologies to execute large multilingual, national, or international projects for a variety of customers working with them every step of the way to maintain the personal touch. Using the unique 5-step process has ensured Phase V’s ability to develop, recommend, customize, and support the most appropriate solution for all of its customers’ needs.

Contact:

Vivian Borja
VP
Phase V Fulfillment
786-502-1280
vborja@ottepolo.com
https://www.phasev.com/warehousing-distribution-and-logistics/transportation-services/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
