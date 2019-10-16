Log in
Phazzer Announces US Patent Trial and Appeal Board Affirms Invalidity Rejections of All 47 Claims of US Patent No. 7,234,262 in Taser's Appeal

10/16/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXON / TASER’S (AAXN) APPEAL REJECTED BY US PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD’S AFFIRMANCE OF EXAMINER’S INVALIDATION OF ALL US PATENT NO. 7,234,262 CLAIMS

On Sept. 27th, 2019, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”) of the USPTO affirmed the Examiner’s invalidity rejections of all claims of US Patent No. 7,234,262 (“262 Patent”) . The PTAB decision clearly announces that all patent claims of the ‘262 Patent does not now, nor ever had, any validity.

PhaZZer Electronics, Inc. had previously requested that the District Court of Florida stay Case No. 6:16-cv-00366-PGB-KRS (“the ‘262 Taser Case”) because the ’262 Patent claims were under reexamination by the USPTO. Despite staying other similar patent matters, the Court allowed this one to proceed, resulting in an injunction and damage Orders that are now based on the ‘262 Patent which three Judges of the PTAB affirmed as having no patentable claims. Indeed, the Examiner and the three Judges of the PTAB expressly found claim 13, the one on which the Court entered its order against PhaZZer Electronic’s Inc., along with all of TASER’s other claims under the ‘262 Patent, invalid. “Although this decision came just 17 days before the Oct 14, 2019 expiration date of the ‘262 Patent, I feel this is a major victory for PhaZZer Electronics, Inc.” stated Kirk French, owner of PhaZZer Electronics, Inc.

As of October 15, 2019, the injunction Order, with regard to the ‘262 Patent expiring states “The effects of this injunction shall continue through Oct 14, 2019, the expiration of the ‘262 Patent.” Thus, the rejection of all ‘262 Patent claims by the Examiner and the three Judges of the PTAB, coupled with the expiration of the ‘262 Patent on October 14, 2019, allows the Phazzer Enforcer CEW to be made, used, offered for sale, sold, imported or distributed in any manner in the United States to the Law Enforcement Agencies and civilian markets.  

These two actions officially end TASER’s monopoly regarding the Phazzer Enforcer CEW and allows for a competitive CEW market environment giving Law Enforcement Agencies greater options, safety and competitive pricing.

Media Contact: Kirk French

Ph: 855-742-9937

Email: kirkphazzer@gmail.com 

Primary Logo


