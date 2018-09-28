Log in
Phenom People Awarded Innovator of the Year

09/28/2018

AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People, the global leader in Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM), announced today that it has been recognized for its innovative approach to improving the recruiter experience with The Recruiting Service Innovation Awards (ReSIs) from TAtech.

Phenom People was awarded the Innovator of the Year in the Employment Site Partner category for personalized and efficient career sites which attract, engage, and convert candidates into applicants.

ReSIs are unique in the award industry. Winners are selected by recruiters who actually use and depend on the organization’s products and solutions in their day-to-day operations.

“Phenom People excels at delivering hyper-personalization for a company’s career site which promotes their brand, increases candidate engagement, and fuels their recruiters’ pipelines,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. “We are honored to receive this award which solidifies the significance of providing personalization to job seekers.”

Winners were announced at the TAtech Fall Congress & World Job Board Forum on September 26 in New Orleans. Details about the ReSIs are available at www.tatech.org/resi

Phenom People delivers Talent Relationship Marketing, a single platform for CRM, Internal Mobility, Career Sites, CMS, Chatbots, and AI. This enables the largest organizations in the world to eliminate multiple point solutions, reduce costs, and increase ROI for talent management and talent acquisition.

To learn more about TRM, download the TRM Value Guide.

About Phenom People
Phenom People is redefining what it means to search for a job and recruit top talent. We are the global leader in Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM), empowering talent acquisition and management teams to discover, engage, and retain talent through a single platform approach. Our platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI) which drives personalization, automation, and accuracy for all of the stakeholders in the talent lifecycle. We believe people should be happy and inspired by their jobs – just as we are. That simple belief fuels our collective desire to fundamentally transform talent acquisition.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com to learn more about TRM.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Derek Herman
Phenom People
derek.herman@phenompeople.com

PhenPeop_RGB_Med.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
