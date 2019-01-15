Phico Therapeutics : Appoints Financial Director and Two Non-Executives

Phico Therapeutics Ltd (‘Phico’), a biotechnology company developing a
novel platform technology as the basis of a new generation of
antibiotics to overcome antibacterial resistance, has announced the
appointment of Andrew Armour as Financial Director (FD), and Professor
Mark Wilcox and David Beadle as Non-Executive Directors (NEDs). The
appointments have been made to support the progression of Phico’s lead
product SASPject™ PT3.8 through clinical trials, and the financing of
the Company’s planned clinical-grade manufacturing facility.
SASPject PT3.8 has been developed for the intravenous treatment of
hospital infections due to the bacterium, Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
using Phico’s SASPject platform, which utilises unique antibacterial
small acid-soluble spore proteins to target and deactivate bacterial DNA.
Andrew Armour is a Chartered Accountant with experience in the
healthcare industry, particularly in financial restructuring, equity
fundraising and corporate acquisitions and disposals. Andrew previously
held positions at Grant Thornton and Deloitte, working on restructuring
and corporate finance assignments, before becoming the FD of Colchester
Hospital. Andrew works with the FD Centre and joins Phico as our Finance
Director on a part-time basis, bringing a wealth of experience in
strategic financial management to support the Company in its upcoming
fundraising activities and partnering negotiations.
Prof Mark Wilcox has held several positions at the Leeds Teaching
Hospitals and is currently a Consultant Microbiologist and Head of
Research and Development in Microbiology, and Professor of Medical
Microbiology at the University of Leeds. He has a wealth of clinical
experience in infectious diseases and advises Public Health England and
NHS England on diagnosis, prevention and development of infection
prevention and control products and new antimicrobial agents to target
healthcare associated infections. Mark has been involved with Phico for
a number of years from representing the Wellcome Trust (WT) as their
Expert on Phico’s two WT Awards, and will now further support the
Company in progressing SASPject PT3.8 through clinical trials in his new
role as an NED.
David Beadle has over 25 years’ experience within healthcare and
finance, having worked in marketing and strategic development at Schwarz
Pharma and Schering AG before moving into investment banking, where he
built and led highly ranked healthcare equity research teams both
globally and across Europe for over 10 years. He is specialised in
consulting on scientific, corporate finance and business development
strategies within the healthcare and biotechnology space. David joins
Phico as an NED and will primarily advise on strategies for business
development.
Dr Heather Fairhead, CEO at Phico, said: “The collective
experience that Mark, David and Andrew have in clinical and business
development will help us to deliver upon our strategy of developing an
antibacterial therapy to help overcome the global problem of
antimicrobial resistance. I am thrilled to welcome them to the team.”
Andrew Armour, Financial Director at Phico, said: “I look forward
to working with Phico at this time to support with fundraising for its
planned clinical-grade manufacturing facility, which will deliver not
only Phico's drugs for clinical trials but also generate a revenue
stream by providing a manufacturing service to other companies.”
Prof Mark Wilcox, Non-Executive Director at Phico, said: “It’s
exciting to see the potential of the SASPject™ platform. This novel
approach could provide a number of significant advantages over
traditional antibiotics, and I am looking forward to supporting its
clinical development.”
David Beadle, Non-Executive Director at Phico, said: “The Company
is uniquely placed to capitalise on the potential of an underdeveloped
area of antimicrobial resistance with its novel technology and I am
delighted to be working with their team to aid Phico’s business
development.”
