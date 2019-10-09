Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Phil Roe : ARC Invests Over $3.4 Million in the First District

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

WASHINGTON D.C. - Today, Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) and Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas released the following statements after ARC announced Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants totaling $3,499,305 awarded to the First District of Tennessee:

'The Appalachian region is unique and faces many challenges unlike those in other areas of the United States. Many communities like those across East Tennessee have been negatively impacted by job losses in coal mining. These POWER grants help to provide new opportunities, education, training and leadership programs for those affected by this change. I thank ARC for its efforts investing in our region, and the work of the grantees to give new hope and new opportunities to the next generation of East Tennesseans,' said Congressman Roe.

'I congratulate these organizations for being FY 2019 POWER grantees, and commend them on the leadership they have shown in their community,' said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. 'POWER grants are playing a critical role in supporting coal-impacted communities in the Appalachian Region as they diversify economies, invest in growth-oriented infrastructure, train a next-generation workforce, and ingrain resiliency and hope into their local fabric. Projects like this help ensure a prosperous future for Appalachia.'

Note: ARC is an economic development agency comprised of 13 state governors and one federal co-chair working as a partnership between the states, the 420 counties of the Appalachian region and the federal government. ARC's POWER initiative congressionally funds projects in communities that have been impacted by the job loss in coal-related mining and operations. Read more information about the POWER initiative here.

The following is the list of grantee's in the First District of Tennessee:

  • Northeast State Community College: $1,566,927
  • East Tennessee Development District: $727,815
  • Holston Electric Cooperative: $862,017
  • Erwin Utilities: $342,646

Congress appropriated $165 million for ARC in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, and President Trump's budget requests $165 million for ARC again for FY 2020. Congressman Roe led a letter submitted to the Committee on Appropriations with 16 bipartisan colleagues in support of Fiscal Year 2020 Appropriations earlier this month. View the full letter submitted here.

Disclaimer

Phil Roe published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09pJapan manufacturers' outlook less negative, service sector up - Reuters Tankan
RE
07:08pFewest UK homes being put on sale since 2016 as Brexit nears - RICS
RE
07:07pShell to offset carbon emissions for British fuel buyers
RE
06:57pCanada's Alberta moves closer to creating 'energy war room'
RE
06:41pMassive jury award against J&J highlights risks of its legal strategy
RE
06:41pMassive jury award against J&J highlights risks of its legal strategy
RE
06:39pU.S.-China making no progress in deputy-level trade talks - South China Morning Post
RE
06:34pFed meeting minutes shed more light on repo chaos
RE
06:29pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
06:26pTEXAS A&M ENGINEERING EXPERIMENT STATION : Researchers develop a natural gas processing technology that could reduce CO2 emissions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
2BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Southwest, Gol ground 13 Boeing 737 NG airplanes after checks
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. : Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results Relea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group