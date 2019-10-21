Log in
News : Companies

Philadelphia 76ers and GIANT Tip Off New Partnership

10/21/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for opening day of the NBA’S 2019-2020 season, the Philadelphia 76ers and GIANT Food Stores announced today a new multi-year partnership with a significant emphasis on community engagement. Through the partnership, GIANT will be named an official partner of the 76ers, have a presence at The Center and develop new and exciting promotions for 76ers fans across greater Philadelphia to enjoy.

“GIANT is a tremendous partner for our organization because they match our commitment to community that we so greatly value and embrace,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “We look forward to working together with GIANT to positively impact the lives of thousands of youth and area residents in the Greater Philadelphia Area during this exciting season of 76ers basketball.”

The partnership officially tipped off today with a surprise basketball clinic at North Philadelphia elementary school, John F. Hartranft, for 50 fifth-grade students. The clinic highlighted a key facet of the partnership between the organization — community outreach — and was led by 76ers alumnus Marc Jackson and featured 76ers Entertainment. GIANT associates from across the region volunteered at the event and presented the school with a surprise donation of sports equipment, first aid kits and healthy snacks.

“Leaders on and off the court, the 76ers are passionate about giving back to their community and just like us, they want to do all that they can to make Philadelphia a great place to work, live and play,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, GIANT Food Stores. “As GIANT continues to grow in this great city, we’re proud to be partnering with an organization that shares our commitment to philanthropy and we look forward to working with them to do good across Philadelphia.”

Through the partnership, GIANT and the 76ers will leverage their shared philanthropic commitments to give back and make a meaningful difference in their communities. GIANT will serve as the presenting partner of the 76ers’ 2020 Child Hunger Awareness Campaign. In addition, GIANT will have involvement with the 76ers’ annual Season of Giving and the fifth annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala.

"As we begin another exciting season, we're thrilled to partner with GIANT while they continue to establish their presence in Philadelphia," said Chad Biggs, Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President of Corporate Activation Partnerships. "We know this collaboration will provide an incredibly positive impact on our local communities.  We are also looking forward to delivering creative and impactful activation programs that will engage our fans and contribute to GIANT’s continued growth in the greater Philadelphia area.”

Editor’s note: Photos and broll from today’s event at John F. Hartranft School available upon request.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 49 playoff appearances over 70 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

ABOUT GIANT FOOD STORES, LLC:
Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.  With more than 32,000 talented associates supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market and GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Contact:
Zack Neiner
Philadelphia 76ers
215-403-7743
Zackneiner@76ers.com

Ashley Flower
GIANT Food Stores
717-254-2971
ashley.flower@giantmartins.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
