Philadelphia Area Employment – May 2020

07/02/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

News Release Information

20-1346-PHI
Thursday, July 02, 2020

Area's Rate of Employment Decline Faster than the National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 2,569,400 in May 2020, down 416,300, or 13.9 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national job count decreased 11.8 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1; the Technical Note at the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.) Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that this was the second consecutive month of over-the-year employment declines in the Philadelphia area.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area is made up of four metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the greater metropolitan area. All of the four divisions reported employment decreases over the year. The Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County Metropolitan Division, with 36 percent of the area's employment, lost 167,700 jobs since last May. The Philadelphia Metropolitan Division, with 34 percent of the area's employment, lost 116,800 jobs, and the Camden Metropolitan Division, with 18 percent of the area's employment, had a decrease of 79,900 jobs over the year. The Wilmington Metropolitan Division, with the remaining 12 percent, lost 51,900 jobs.

Industry employment

In the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area, education and health services had the largest employment gain from February 2019 to February 2020, adding 10,600 jobs. The Philadelphia area's 1.6-percent growth in education and health services employment compared to the nationwide increase of 2.7 percent. (See chart 2.) The Montgomery County division lost 51,800 jobs and the Philadelphia division lost 50,500 jobs.

Education and health services (-67,300, -10.1 percent), trade, transportation, and utilities (-63,700, -12.1 percent), and other services (-41,700, -33.8 percent) had the next largest over-the-year local job decreases. Nationally, employment was down 7.6 percent in education and health services, 10.0 percent in trade, transportation, and utilities, and 17.6 percent in other services.

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in May 2020. All 12 areas had over-the-year job losses during the period, with the rates of job loss in 6 areas exceeding the national decrease of 11.8 percent. New York-Newark-Jersey City had the highest rate of job loss (-18.1 percent), followed by Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (-16.2 percent). Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale had the smallest decline (-5.1 percent). (See chart 3 and table 2.)

New York lost the largest number of jobs over the year (-1,811,400), followed by Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (-859,000). The smallest employment loss occurred in Phoenix (-111,000). Annual losses in the remaining nine metropolitan areas ranged from 567,000 in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin to 226,800 in Dallas.

Over the year, leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs in all 12 metropolitan areas. New York had the largest loss of jobs for this sector (-589,100), followed by Los Angeles (-342,700). Phoenix had the smallest job loss for the leisure and hospitality sector (-62,500), followed by Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land (-86,600). The remaining eight areas had job losses of over 100,000 for this industry sector.

Dallas was the only area to have job gains over 1,000 in any supersector from May 2019 to May 2020, with an increase of 9,000 jobs in financial activities.

Metropolitan area employment data for June 2020 are scheduled to be released on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on May 2020 Establishment Survey Data

BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the April final estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. For the May 2020 preliminary estimates, in addition to the inclusion of reported zeros and the modification of the model, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.


Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states down to the supersector level are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this news release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for state CES data at the supersector level are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions for states is available at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

  • The Camden, NJ Metropolitan Division includes Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey.

  • The Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA Metropolitan Division includes Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania.

  • The Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Division includes Delaware and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania.

  • The Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ Metropolitan Division includes New Castle County in Delaware; Cecil County in Maryland; and Salem County in New Jersey.

Additional information

More complete information on the technical procedures used to develop these estimates and additional data appear in Employment and Earnings, which is available online at www.bls.gov/opub/ee/home.htm. Industry employment data for states and metropolitan areas from the Current Employment Statistics program are also available in the above mentioned news releases and from the Internet at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Back
data 		May
2019 		Mar
2020 		Apr
2020 		May
2020 		May 2019 to
May 2020
Net
change 		Percent
change

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. Metropolitan Statistical Area

Total nonfarm

2,985.7 2,959.0 2,517.1 2,569.4 -416.3 -13.9

Mining, logging, and construction

121.6 112.8 77.8 93.1 -28.5 -23.4

Manufacturing

183.7 182.3 167.5 172.3 -11.4 -6.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

524.5 522.2 452.6 460.8 -63.7 -12.1

Information

48.9 49.4 47.0 45.8 -3.1 -6.3

Financial activities

217.3 217.5 209.5 211.6 -5.7 -2.6

Professional and business services

472.4 470.0 433.6 434.8 -37.6 -8.0

Education and health services

669.1 679.7 596.6 601.8 -67.3 -10.1

Leisure and hospitality

284.6 258.4 114.0 132.8 -151.8 -53.3

Other services

123.5 120.6 80.1 81.8 -41.7 -33.8

Government

340.1 346.1 338.4 334.6 -5.5 -1.6

Philadelphia, Pa. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

980.6 991.3 857.0 863.8 -116.8 -11.9

Mining, logging, and construction

25.1 23.5 16.1 20.7 -4.4 -17.5

Manufacturing

33.9 32.7 30.0 30.8 -3.1 -9.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

135.4 138.0 126.1 126.9 -8.5 -6.3

Information

15.0 15.3 14.3 13.7 -1.3 -8.7

Financial activities

59.5 60.7 58.8 59.9 0.4 0.7

Professional and business services

137.7 140.1 128.0 126.4 -11.3 -8.2

Education and health services

303.6 311.0 280.1 275.3 -28.3 -9.3

Leisure and hospitality

100.6 97.6 43.9 50.1 -50.5 -50.2

Other services

40.3 40.0 28.5 29.1 -11.2 -27.8

Government

129.5 132.4 131.2 130.9 1.4 1.1

Philadelphia City, Pa.

Total nonfarm

738.4 748.4 651.2 653.7 -84.7 -11.5

Mining, logging, and construction

12.9 11.8 8.5 10.4 -2.5 -19.4

Manufacturing

19.5 18.4 16.9 17.4 -2.1 -10.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

92.8 94.4 87.5 87.6 -5.2 -5.6

Information

12.0 12.2 11.5 11.0 -1.0 -8.3

Financial activities

43.1 43.8 42.1 43.0 -0.1 -0.2

Professional and business services

103.5 105.7 95.9 94.6 -8.9 -8.6

Education and health services

243.7 250.5 228.8 225.6 -18.1 -7.4

Leisure and hospitality

77.8 76.3 33.3 37.0 -40.8 -52.4

Other services

28.7 28.4 20.6 21.1 -7.6 -26.5

Government

104.4 106.9 106.1 106.0 1.6 1.5

Delaware County, Pa.

Total nonfarm

242.2 242.9 205.8 210.1 -32.1 -13.3

Mining, logging, and construction

12.2 11.7 7.6 10.3 -1.9 -15.6

Manufacturing

14.4 14.3 13.1 13.4 -1.0 -6.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities

42.6 43.6 38.6 39.3 -3.3 -7.7

Information

3.0 3.1 2.8 2.7 -0.3 -10.0

Financial activities

16.4 16.9 16.7 16.9 0.5 3.0

Professional and business services

34.2 34.4 32.1 31.8 -2.4 -7.0

Education and health services

59.9 60.5 51.3 49.7 -10.2 -17.0

Leisure and hospitality

22.8 21.3 10.6 13.1 -9.7 -42.5

Other services

11.6 11.6 7.9 8.0 -3.6 -31.0

Government

25.1 25.5 25.1 24.9 -0.2 -0.8

Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, Pa. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

1,093.0 1,068.0 895.7 925.3 -167.7 -15.3

Mining, logging, and construction

55.4 50.6 29.2 36.3 -19.1 -34.5

Manufacturing

91.7 91.0 84.6 85.9 -5.8 -6.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

199.3 193.1 158.7 165.0 -34.3 -17.2

Information

24.1 24.8 23.9 23.4 -0.7 -2.9

Financial activities

84.7 85.3 81.8 82.6 -2.1 -2.5

Professional and business services

207.8 202.5 195.8 195.9 -11.9 -5.7

Education and health services

201.6 203.7 174.0 182.3 -19.3 -9.6

Leisure and hospitality

94.9 84.9 35.8 43.1 -51.8 -54.6

Other services

49.3 47.5 29.6 29.6 -19.7 -40.0

Government

84.2 84.6 82.3 81.2 -3.0 -3.6

Camden, N.J. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

546.3 537.6 455.4 466.4 -79.9 -14.6

Mining, logging, and construction

23.7 22.3 18.1 21.3 -2.4 -10.1

Manufacturing

39.5 39.9 35.8 38.4 -1.1 -2.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

124.6 124.3 111.1 112.2 -12.4 -10.0

Information

6.7 6.3 6.0 5.9 -0.8 -11.9

Financial activities

29.3 28.3 26.2 26.3 -3.0 -10.2

Professional and business services

75.0 74.2 62.9 65.0 -10.0 -13.3

Education and health services

99.7 100.6 88.1 88.0 -11.7 -11.7

Leisure and hospitality

52.0 44.6 19.3 22.9 -29.1 -56.0

Other services

19.6 19.1 12.0 12.2 -7.4 -37.8

Government

76.2 78.0 75.9 74.2 -2.0 -2.6

Wilmington, Del.-Md.-N.J. Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

365.8 362.1 309.0 313.9 -51.9 -14.2

Mining, logging, and construction

17.4 16.4 14.4 14.8 -2.6 -14.9

Manufacturing

18.6 18.7 17.1 17.2 -1.4 -7.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

65.2 66.8 56.7 56.7 -8.5 -13.0

Information

3.1 3.0 2.8 2.8 -0.3 -9.7

Financial activities

43.8 43.2 42.7 42.8 -1.0 -2.3

Professional and business services

51.9 53.2 46.9 47.5 -4.4 -8.5

Education and health services

64.2 64.4 54.4 56.2 -8.0 -12.5

Leisure and hospitality

37.1 31.3 15.0 16.7 -20.4 -55.0

Other services

14.3 14.0 10.0 10.9 -3.4 -23.8

Government

50.2 51.1 49.0 48.3 -1.9 -3.8
Area Back
data 		May
2019 		Mar
2020 		Apr
2020 		May
2020 		May 2019 to
May 2020
Net
change 		Percent
change

United States

Total nonfarm

151,109 150,073 130,317 133,410 -17,699 -11.7

Mining and logging

739 696 643 632 -107 -14.5

Construction

7,540 7,295 6,465 7,073 -467 -6.2

Manufacturing

12,810 12,747 11,432 11,708 -1,102 -8.6

Trade, transportation, and utilities

27,554 27,399 24,253 24,740 -2,814 -10.2

Information

2,842 2,874 2,607 2,561 -281 -9.9

Financial activities

8,707 8,780 8,523 8,552 -155 -1.8

Professional and business services

21,239 21,173 19,215 19,398 -1,841 -8.7

Education and health services

24,121 24,518 21,972 22,243 -1,878 -7.8

Leisure and hospitality

16,788 15,714 8,485 10,107 -6,681 -39.8

Other services

5,913 5,813 4,564 4,852 -1,061 -17.9

Government

22,856 23,064 22,158 21,544 -1,312 -5.7

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

Total nonfarm

2,843.4 2,855.4 2,547.5 2,582.7 -260.7 -9.2

Mining and logging

1.6 1.6 1.5 1.6 0.0 0.0

Construction

130.7 128.9 124.0 125.8 -4.9 -3.7

Manufacturing

171.9 170.5 149.8 151.4 -20.5 -11.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities

598.2 607.1 575.0 572.0 -26.2 -4.4

Information

99.6 101.9 94.0 90.2 -9.4 -9.4

Financial activities

176.7 179.0 167.6 173.2 -3.5 -2.0

Professional and business services

545.5 543.1 494.4 497.4 -48.1 -8.8

Education and health services

368.9 385.6 353.3 353.1 -15.8 -4.3

Leisure and hospitality

309.9 293.8 176.7 203.2 -106.7 -34.4

Other services

103.8 104.8 81.3 88.7 -15.1 -14.5

Government

336.6 339.1 329.9 326.1 -10.5 -3.1

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass.-N.H. (NECTA)

Total nonfarm

2,820.9 2,758.3 2,319.7 2,364.1 -456.8 -16.2

Mining, logging, and construction

123.4 114.0 78.3 92.9 -30.5 -24.7

Manufacturing

188.1 185.5 167.5 172.4 -15.7 -8.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

423.6 418.2 339.2 343.9 -79.7 -18.8

Information

80.7 82.9 81.9 80.2 -0.5 -0.6

Financial activities

185.2 187.2 184.1 183.0 -2.2 -1.2

Professional and business services

515.8 509.5 477.6 481.6 -34.2 -6.6

Education and health services

593.1 595.0 531.5 533.4 -59.7 -10.1

Leisure and hospitality

285.3 248.3 95.5 113.9 -171.4 -60.1

Other services

104.3 98.7 60.4 65.4 -38.9 -37.3

Government

321.4 319.0 303.7 297.4 -24.0 -7.5

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

Total nonfarm

4,781.2 4,661.6 4,127.3 4,204.5 -576.7 -12.1

Mining and logging

1.9 1.8 1.7 2.1 0.2 10.5

Construction

185.4 164.2 154.2 171.3 -14.1 -7.6

Manufacturing

420.7 412.0 380.9 390.0 -30.7 -7.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

943.1 929.5 852.1 860.3 -82.8 -8.8

Information

78.2 79.1 76.9 75.4 -2.8 -3.6

Financial activities

316.5 316.5 310.5 309.4 -7.1 -2.2

Professional and business services

833.9 801.7 749.2 763.0 -70.9 -8.5

Education and health services

740.1 751.3 678.1 683.0 -57.1 -7.7

Leisure and hospitality

503.6 456.6 238.6 269.8 -233.8 -46.4

Other services

201.1 197.9 160.3 163.1 -38.0 -18.9

Government

556.7 551.0 524.8 517.1 -39.6 -7.1

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Total nonfarm

3,767.8 3,816.6 3,463.4 3,541.0 -226.8 -6.0

Mining, logging, and construction

225.4 232.9 222.8 224.0 -1.4 -0.6

Manufacturing

287.9 288.1 277.7 278.2 -9.7 -3.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

782.5 798.6 761.8 763.0 -19.5 -2.5

Information

81.7 82.5 80.0 79.5 -2.2 -2.7

Financial activities

315.9 326.6 322.4 324.9 9.0 2.8

Professional and business services

634.6 651.6 597.4 605.7 -28.9 -4.6

Education and health services

463.0 467.3 408.2 431.1 -31.9 -6.9

Leisure and hospitality

398.6 385.3 238.1 281.8 -116.8 -29.3

Other services

128.6 126.9 111.2 116.2 -12.4 -9.6

Government

449.6 456.8 443.8 436.6 -13.0 -2.9

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

Total nonfarm

3,155.6 3,185.9 2,853.7 2,927.5 -228.1 -7.2

Mining and logging

80.8 75.3 66.7 60.3 -20.5 -25.4

Construction

236.5 238.1 212.9 221.0 -15.5 -6.6

Manufacturing

236.3 230.3 218.7 217.9 -18.4 -7.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

621.8 632.9 587.1 601.1 -20.7 -3.3

Information

32.6 32.7 29.6 29.4 -3.2 -9.8

Financial activities

165.7 167.3 162.1 164.5 -1.2 -0.7

Professional and business services

502.9 512.6 487.9 489.2 -13.7 -2.7

Education and health services

404.8 417.4 370.0 394.5 -10.3 -2.5

Leisure and hospitality

337.1 331.3 210.7 250.5 -86.6 -25.7

Other services

117.2 120.4 91.9 91.1 -26.1 -22.3

Government

419.9 427.6 416.1 408.0 -11.9 -2.8

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

Total nonfarm

6,229.7 6,205.4 5,323.7 5,370.7 -859.0 -13.8

Mining and logging

2.4 2.3 2.3 2.4 0.0 0.0

Construction

255.4 249.5 227.7 245.7 -9.7 -3.8

Manufacturing

499.1 486.4 434.6 448.8 -50.3 -10.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,100.9 1,102.2 957.7 967.9 -133.0 -12.1

Information

231.9 260.0 205.2 195.9 -36.0 -15.5

Financial activities

340.1 346.9 329.5 329.7 -10.4 -3.1

Professional and business services

964.9 957.6 855.5 862.2 -102.7 -10.6

Education and health services

1,074.0 1,091.5 982.6 990.7 -83.3 -7.8

Leisure and hospitality

780.0 732.8 420.1 437.3 -342.7 -43.9

Other services

211.0 195.5 151.9 150.0 -61.0 -28.9

Government

770.0 780.7 756.6 740.1 -29.9 -3.9

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

Total nonfarm

2,719.7 2,726.9 2,352.7 2,427.9 -291.8 -10.7

Mining and logging

0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.1 14.3

Construction

141.2 141.0 131.6 140.1 -1.1 -0.8

Manufacturing

91.4 90.3 79.7 83.0 -8.4 -9.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

608.2 617.7 551.6 558.1 -50.1 -8.2

Information

51.5 51.0 48.0 47.8 -3.7 -7.2

Financial activities

188.2 191.1 189.1 187.3 -0.9 -0.5

Professional and business services

448.4 454.0 399.4 409.1 -39.3 -8.8

Education and health services

411.7 412.9 370.6 378.3 -33.4 -8.1

Leisure and hospitality

337.1 323.1 173.9 208.0 -129.1 -38.3

Other services

120.7 120.5 95.6 104.1 -16.6 -13.8

Government

320.6 324.5 312.4 311.3 -9.3 -2.9

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

Total nonfarm

9,998.4 9,785.1 8,007.2 8,187.0 -1,811.4 -18.1

Mining, logging, and construction

421.5 400.4 250.3 315.2 -106.3 -25.2

Manufacturing

361.3 359.0 292.2 313.4 -47.9 -13.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,724.8 1,692.8 1,337.9 1,389.0 -335.8 -19.5

Information

296.0 293.1 278.1 275.1 -20.9 -7.1

Financial activities

784.8 763.6 744.5 743.2 -41.6 -5.3

Professional and business services

1,607.9 1,594.4 1,386.4 1,402.2 -205.7 -12.8

Education and health services

2,075.1 2,094.5 1,813.5 1,813.5 -261.6 -12.6

Leisure and hospitality

960.3 839.5 314.0 371.2 -589.1 -61.3

Other services

428.8 422.5 293.3 299.9 -128.9 -30.1

Government

1,337.9 1,325.3 1,297.0 1,264.3 -73.6 -5.5

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

Total nonfarm

2,985.7 2,959.0 2,517.1 2,569.4 -416.3 -13.9

Mining, logging, and construction

121.6 112.8 77.8 93.1 -28.5 -23.4

Manufacturing

183.7 182.3 167.5 172.3 -11.4 -6.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

524.5 522.2 452.6 460.8 -63.7 -12.1

Information

48.9 49.4 47.0 45.8 -3.1 -6.3

Financial activities

217.3 217.5 209.5 211.6 -5.7 -2.6

Professional and business services

472.4 470.0 433.6 434.8 -37.6 -8.0

Education and health services

669.1 679.7 596.6 601.8 -67.3 -10.1

Leisure and hospitality

284.6 258.4 114.0 132.8 -151.8 -53.3

Other services

123.5 120.6 80.1 81.8 -41.7 -33.8

Government

340.1 346.1 338.4 334.6 -5.5 -1.6

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

Total nonfarm

2,158.4 2,217.4 2,017.0 2,047.4 -111.0 -5.1

Mining and logging

3.5 3.6 3.6 3.7 0.2 5.7

Construction

133.8 136.7 134.0 134.2 0.4 0.3

Manufacturing

132.2 134.1 126.3 125.8 -6.4 -4.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

401.8 418.4 392.0 399.4 -2.4 -0.6

Information

39.9 40.4 37.4 37.5 -2.4 -6.0

Financial activities

201.1 202.5 201.5 202.0 0.9 0.4

Professional and business services

362.2 367.7 342.2 337.9 -24.3 -6.7

Education and health services

335.2 352.1 321.7 327.4 -7.8 -2.3

Leisure and hospitality

233.3 235.9 146.0 170.8 -62.5 -26.8

Other services

70.9 71.0 61.1 67.2 -3.7 -5.2

Government

244.5 255.0 251.2 241.5 -3.0 -1.2

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

Total nonfarm

2,476.9 2,467.1 2,100.5 2,128.4 -348.5 -14.1

Mining and logging

0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Construction

126.9 123.2 91.5 109.5 -17.4 -13.7

Manufacturing

144.0 143.9 121.9 122.8 -21.2 -14.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

369.3 365.9 316.6 315.6 -53.7 -14.5

Information

125.3 129.6 118.9 117.9 -7.4 -5.9

Financial activities

145.7 147.5 143.6 143.7 -2.0 -1.4

Professional and business services

496.4 502.1 468.6 473.7 -22.7 -4.6

Education and health services

367.1 371.4 324.5 329.7 -37.4 -10.2

Leisure and hospitality

285.6 270.5 135.5 142.6 -143.0 -50.1

Other services

88.9 85.3 63.4 63.6 -25.3 -28.5

Government

327.4 327.4 315.7 309.0 -18.4 -5.6

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va.

Total nonfarm

3,353.8 3,343.7 3,043.6 3,036.8 -317.0 -9.5

Mining, logging, and construction

165.4 163.7 156.5 157.0 -8.4 -5.1

Manufacturing

56.9 57.2 52.9 54.1 -2.8 -4.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities

405.0 405.3 361.9 361.7 -43.3 -10.7

Information

76.2 77.6 75.5 73.3 -2.9 -3.8

Financial activities

160.4 161.4 156.9 159.2 -1.2 -0.7

Professional and business services

777.3 778.4 761.3 755.0 -22.3 -2.9

Education and health services

446.1 449.3 399.4 403.6 -42.5 -9.5

Leisure and hospitality

343.8 321.5 180.8 180.7 -163.1 -47.4

Other services

210.4 211.1 197.3 196.4 -14.0 -6.7

Government

712.3 718.2 701.1 695.8 -16.5 -2.3

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 17:18:01 UTC
