Philadelphia Energy Solutions shutting down remaining refinery units
07/22/2019 | 06:10pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions' 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery began permanently shutting its remaining refinery units on Monday, said a source familiar with plant operations. The shutdown will finish in a few days.
The company has announced plans to close the refinery, which is the oldest and largest on the U.S. East Coast, following a June fire. It filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Chris Reese)