Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philadelphia Fed's Harker Sees One Rate Increase in 2019, One More in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 12:15pm EST

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON--Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday repeated his recent forecast for one interest-rate increase this year and one more in 2020, calling for the central bank to exercise patience in the midst of an uncertain economic outlook.

In prepared remarks for a speech in Philadelphia, Mr. Harker said he sees risks to the economic outlook tilting "very slightly to the downside." While he sees inflation running slightly higher than the Fed's 2% target this year and next, he said price pressures at the moment are, if anything, "edging slightly downward."

"I see patience as a virtue," Mr. Harker said. "My own view is that one rate hike for 2019 and one for 2020 are appropriate."

The section of the prepared remarks that dealt with the economy, inflation and monetary policy prepared remarks was identical to a speech Mr. Harker delivered Feb. 13 in Philadelphia.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pAlberta premier warns energy bill could worsen Canada oil woes
RE
12:17pAfter Saudi king letter EU states move to block dirty-money list
RE
12:15pPhiladelphia Fed's Harker Sees One Rate Increase in 2019, One More in 2020
DJ
12:12pWith New Laws and Some Help, Iraq Turned Around Anti-Money-Laundering Problems
DJ
12:10pWall St. dips after early end to Trump-Kim summit, bleak earnings
RE
12:01pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : International business engagement key to future of trade, ICC Sec Gen
PU
11:55aInvestor flows to emerging markets cool after China stocks fever - IIF
RE
11:45aU.S. Government Bond Prices Fall on Strong Economic Data
DJ
11:38aCURRENCIES : Dollar Trims Losses After Fourth Quarter GDP Beats Estimates
DJ
11:36aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – January 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.