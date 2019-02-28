Philadelphia Fed's Harker Sees One Rate Increase in 2019, One More in 2020

By Paul Kiernan



WASHINGTON--Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday repeated his recent forecast for one interest-rate increase this year and one more in 2020, calling for the central bank to exercise patience in the midst of an uncertain economic outlook.

In prepared remarks for a speech in Philadelphia, Mr. Harker said he sees risks to the economic outlook tilting "very slightly to the downside." While he sees inflation running slightly higher than the Fed's 2% target this year and next, he said price pressures at the moment are, if anything, "edging slightly downward."

"I see patience as a virtue," Mr. Harker said. "My own view is that one rate hike for 2019 and one for 2020 are appropriate."

The section of the prepared remarks that dealt with the economy, inflation and monetary policy prepared remarks was identical to a speech Mr. Harker delivered Feb. 13 in Philadelphia.

