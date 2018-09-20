Philadelphia Gas Works Seeks Approval For P3 Project to Unlock LNG Revenue Stream

Proposed Partnership Could Generate More Than Four Million Dollars a Year of Additional Revenue, Equivalent to Adding Approximately 6,000 New Residential Customers.

Today, Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) submitted details of its proposed Public Private Partnership (P3) project with Passyunk Energy Center, LLC (PEC) to the Philadelphia Gas Commission (PGC) for review. The project, if approved, will facilitate the marketing and sale of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to regional customers by PEC, with the potential to generate millions of dollars in PGW revenue each year, through fees and revenue-sharing.

As proposed, PEC will build new liquefaction and truck loading facilities and will market and sell LNG, while PGW will operate the LNG facilities and sell related services to PEC. The new facilities will occupy a limited footprint entirely within PGW’s existing Passyunk Plant.

PASSYUNK P3 PROJECT OVERVIEW

Project Costs

PEC is responsible for all costs in developing the new facilities at PGW’s Passyunk Plant.

As submitted, the P3 is structured with no cost impact on PGW ratepayers.

Revenue & Value

This project offers the potential for more than $4 million in additional revenue for PGW, each year for 25 years.

The project also represents an improved utilization of PGW’s existing LNG infrastructure, which will further increase the value of this city-owned asset.

Environmental Considerations

No new pipeline is required for this P3 project.

Air emissions from this project will be minimal and fall significantly below minimum permitting limits.

The project will require no new water supplies and no new sewer connections.

Even after PEC begins sales, the number of trucks entering and exiting the Passyunk Plant each day will not increase significantly.

LNG represents a cleaner fuel option for regional, large-scale customers that currently rely on fuel oil, coal, or international fuel imports, to conduct business.

This P3 project supports Philadelphia’s commitment to a clean, affordable, and healthy energy future.

PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP OVERVIEW

PGW’s proposed P3 partner is Passyunk Energy Center LLC a special purpose entity established by Liberty Energy Trust GP, LLC (LET) to develop the LNG facilities and then market and sell LNG to regional customers. LET is a Conshohocken-based energy infrastructure development and investment company.

PEC will build – and PGW will then lease, at a nominal fee – new liquefaction and loading facilities. PGW will then operate the new facilities and sell LNG production services to PEC for a fee.

QUOTES

“This project takes PGW’s decades of LNG experience and expertise and puts it to new use on behalf of our customers, and the City,” said Craig E. White, president and CEO of Philadelphia Gas Works. “While working with LNG isn’t new, we are looking forward to opening up an important additional revenue stream – which we can reinvest right back into the business, on behalf of our ratepayers. LNG has saved Philadelphia customers over $3 billion dollars since we began processing LNG in Philadelphia. Now, with this P3 project, PGW is moving beyond saving money to generating millions in additional revenue on behalf of its customers.”

“Improved utilization of the PGW’s LNG infrastructure unlocks a cleaner fuel source for utilities, transportation sector and power generations that are eager to switch from oil and oil-based products” said Charlie Ryan, founding partner of LET. “We are excited to be a part of this P3 effort that upgrades not only the Philadelphia energy platform through the most effective energy storage and peak supply solution, but also leverages Philadelphia’s location as a regional logistics hub and the energy innovation center.”

ABOUT PGW’S PASSYUNK PLANT

PGW’s Passyunk Plant, located in South Philadelphia, has had an LNG facility on site since 1979, and currently operates as a natural gas distribution, liquefied natural gas storage and vaporization facility. It also houses PGW training facilities, its Chemical Services Department and its laboratory. The Passyunk Plant operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to support Philadelphia’s energy needs.

ABOUT PGW

Founded in 1836, The Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) is owned by the City of Philadelphia and is the largest municipally-owned gas utility in the country. PGW manages a distribution system of approx. 6,000 miles of gas mains and services for its almost 500,000 customers. PGW operations are managed by the non-profit Philadelphia Facilities Management Corporation (PFMC).

More information about the company is available at pgworks.com.

ABOUT LIBERTY ENERGY TRUST

Liberty Energy Trust GP, LLC is a Pennsylvania-based energy infrastructure investment firm focused on expanding the use of clean energy throughout the utility, transportation, and electric generation markets in the United States. Liberty operates in New England and the mid-Atlantic energy markets.

More information about the company is available at libertyenergytrust.com

