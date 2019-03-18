Log in
Philadelphia Union : 15-year-old Patrick Bohui makes Steel FC history

03/18/2019 | 10:30am EDT

When Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner turned his focus to building the roster of Bethlehem Steel FC in 2019, he said the club would be younger and provide opportunities for Union Academy prospects. That came the fruition during Steel FC's home opener against North Carolina FC in the second half as 15-year-old forward Patrick Bohui made an appearance as a substitute.

Replacing 16-year-old Jack de Vries, who was one of three players to make their first starts against professionals, Bohui took to the Talen Energy Stadium pitch in the 62nd minute and made history as the youngest player in club history to make an appearance. As number 57 raced into position at the age of 15 years, three months and 13 days, he broke the previous record that was held by Academy teammate and goalkeeper Tomas Romero by a full year!

Bohui had seven touches in the final 28 minutes of the contest and five passes. Bethlehem Steel FC continues its three-game homestand this weekend against newcomers Memphis 901 FC on Sunday, March 24. Kick off from Talen Energy Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Union published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
