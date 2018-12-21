Philadelphia Union : Bethlehem Steel FC Announces 2019 Season Ticket Membership Plans

CHESTER, Pa. (December 21, 2018) - After clinching the club's second consecutive USL Cup Playoffs appearance in 2018, Bethlehem Steel FC has announced season ticket membership plans for the 2019 USL Championship season.

2018 was a historic season for Steel FC, with the club advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the USL Cup Playoffs for the first time since the club's modern founding. The Steel also set club records for most overall wins and most home wins in a single season.

Steel FC season ticket membership plans include admission to all 17 home matches in 2019, along with meeting the team at an open training session, a free stadium tour of Talen Energy Stadium, discounted tickets for Philadelphia Union matches, a team-signed item and a Steel FC scarf.

While group ticket prices remain unchanged compared to the 2018 season at a per game price, Bethlehem Steel FC has reduced the price of 2019 season ticket membership plans. With the club playing their 2019 home matches at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, PA, all Steel FC 2018 season ticket members will receive free General Admission tickets to all 2019 regular-season home matches. All Philadelphia Union season ticket members will also receive access to free General Admission tickets to 2019 regular-season home matches.

While scheduled to play their 2019 home matches in Talen Energy Stadium, the Steel intend to play two fixtures in the Lehigh Valley.

Fans wishing to purchase their 2019 tickets can do so by calling 1-844-STEELFC, emailing tickets@bethlehemsteelfc.com or by clicking here.