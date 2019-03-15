Philadelphia Union : Former Steel FC defender Charlie Reymann named assistant at Reading United

On the sidelines of Reading United AC this summer will be a familiar face as the organization announced Charlie Reymann as an assistant coach.

Reymann joins reigning USL League Two Coach of the Year, Alan McCann and assistant coach Shane Keely on the bench for the club's 2019 season.

Reymann was a defender for Bethlehem Steel FC in 2017, appearing in nine contests for the USL Championship side. During his time with Steel FC, he trained under former Reading United head coaches Brendan Burke and Stephan Hogan.