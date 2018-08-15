Philadelphia Union : Steel FC Acquires Midfielder Antonio Lokwa

Bethlehem Steel FC Acquires Midfielder Antonio Lokwa

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (August 15, 2018) - Bethlehem Steel FC announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Tesera Antonio Georges Lokwa (preferred name Antonio Lokwa) pending receipt of his P-1 Visa. A native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lokwa joins Steel FC on loan from Czech club MKF Vyškov for the remainder of the 2018 season. The deal was completed prior to the transfer window closure on August 8th and Lokwa will occupy an international spot for Steel FC.

'We're excited to add another good young player,' Bethlehem Steel FC head coach Brendan Burke said. 'He brings physical qualities that we are looking for in a central midfielder going forward as a box-to-box and a six role. He's only 18 so we aren't expecting anything right out of the gate but hopefully these months become the start of something special with an introduction to our club culture and to the United States. Hopefully, he can be part of the frame work of next year's team and if he helps on the run up for the USL Cup Playoffs, even better.'

The 18-year-old joins the club after making appearances with MKF Vyškov, which plays in the Moravian-Silesian Football League in the Czech Republic, and A.C. Ujana. Lokwa brings more international youth experience to Steel FC having played and trained with the U-20 Democratic Republic of the Congo national team.

Bethlehem Steel FC is currently in preparation for its fourth match in 13 days which concludes with a neutral site affair against Toronto FC II on Thursday, August 16.Kick off from Marina Auto Stadium in Rochester, New York, is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

TRANSACTION: Bethlehem Steel FC acquires via loan midfielder Antonio Lokwa from MKF Vyškov on August 8, 2018.

Name: Tesera Antonio Georges Lokwa

Preferred Name: Antonio Lokwa

Position: Midfielder

Born: June 26, 2000

Citizenship: Democratic Republic of the Congo

Acquired: Bethlehem Steel FC acquires via loan midfielder Antonio Lokwa from MKF Vyškov on August 8, 2018.