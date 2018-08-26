Philadelphia Union : Steel FC Continues Winning Ways In Nashville

Bethlehem Steel FC Continues Winning Ways In Nashville

Adam Najem nets added time goal to lift Steel FC to franchise-tying 12th victory of the season

NASHVILLE (August 25, 2018) - After seeing it's first-half lead erased by a late goal, Bethlehem Steel FC forged on and found a late goal of its own to defeat Nashville SC, 2-1.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Adam Najem provided the winning strike which netted Steel FC its fifth win of August and the club's 12th of the season. Making a final-minute charge, Steel FC's Chris Nanco and James Chambers were turned away near the penalty spot but the 23-year-old raced to the near post and slotted home the winner. Najem's goal not only ties the club's single-season mark from 2017 but also tied the franchise mark for most road wins.

Facing a side that had only conceded three goals in 10 matches at First Tennessee Park, Steel FC came out strong and found the early strike in the 24th minute of play. Utilizing the organization's forward press, Steel FC forced a turnover that captain James Chambers won near the center circle. Flicking it forward to spark an attack, Chris Nanco collected the ball and fired a right-footed ball from distance that riffled past goalkeeper Matt Pickens. While the Canadian's goal gave Steel FC the first half lead, it also rewrote the club's single-season scoring record established by the 2017 USL Cup Playoff side.

Steel FC gained more first-half momentum in the 31st minute as Nashville SC was reduced to 10 after a second yellow card was shown to Ismaila Jome. Despite trailing on the scoreboard and down a player, the home side showed its grit to battle back into the contest.

Ahead by a goal, Steel FC's defense was tested often in the second half as Nashville pushed for an equalizer. After withstanding attack after attack the hosts ended Steel FC's road shutout streak in the 84th minute as Lebo Moloto fired a through ball that Justin Davis finished off inside the box.

Seeing its lead erased, Steel FC forged on to find its third added-time goal of the season in thrilling fashion on Najem's final strike in the 93rd minute.

Sitting in fifth place and seven points clear of the USL Cup Playoff line, Bethlehem Steel FC turns its attention to September which begins against in-state rival Penn FC on Sunday, September 2. The Keystone State rivalry resumes on Goodman Stadium on the campus of Lehigh University with kick off scheduled from 3 p.m.