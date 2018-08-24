Philadelphia Union : Steel FC Ready For Music City Clash With Nashville SC

Steel FC Ready For Music City Clash With Nashville SC

Bethlehem Steel FC looking to continue August momentum in Nashville debut

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (August 24, 2018) - After picking up its fourth clean sheet of the month, Bethlehem Steel FC looks to continue its momentum against Nashville SC on Saturday, August 25. Steel FC's inaugural appearance at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast locally on Service Electric and on ESPN+.

Steel FC enters the weekend as just one of two clubs in the USL's Eastern Conference that has claimed four victories in its last five matches. The defense has led the way for Steel FC during the stretch, with all four wins coming in shutout fashion. Steel FC enters after picking up a 2-0 win over Ottawa Fury FC on Wednesday, which saw Santi Moar collect a brace for his fifth and sixth goals of 2018.

'When we are good, we are defending from the front because we talk about it being 11 guys,' Bethlehem Steel FC head coach Brendan Burke said. 'That's five [wins] out of six and we are in good form while the group keeps changing so credit this to all the guys that have been a part of this through each game but also the guys that are coming into it and buying into the momentum and mentality to make sure we don't give much away.'

Steel FC embarks on the road with numerous single-season records on the line including overall wins, road wins and goals scored. Currently, the club sits one victory shy of tying last season's mark of overall wins and road victories while 21 players have combined to equal the club record of 46 goals. Besides making its debut in Nashville, Steel FC enters having not allowed a road goal in a record 372 minutes with Jake McGuire collecting three-consecutive shutouts.

Saturday's contest with Nashville SC is the second and final regular season contest between the two sides. Steel FC seeks to return the favor against the Music City side that pulled out a 1-0 victory back on March 31 at Goodman Stadium. Nashville collected the winning goal early in the contest after Brandon Aubrey was sent off for a foul around the box that Michael Cox converted from the penalty spot. Despite playing down a man for 85 minutes, Steel FC outshot and out-possessed the USL-newcomers but came up short.

Despite sitting below the Eastern Conference playoff line, Nashville SC has found success defending its home field in its debut season. Nashville enters having won gotten results in nine of its 10 home matches, with seven seeing the home side claim all three points. Much like Steel FC, defense has been a priority for Nashville SC, with eight shutouts in front of their home fans and only three goals allowed overall with the last coming nearly two months ago. Offensively, head coach Gary Smith's side is led by the trio of Ropapa Mensah, Lebo Moloto and Brandon Allen who have each netted five goals each across all competitions. Mensah leads the Nashville offense with five assists and the team in shots and chances created.