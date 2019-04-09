Philadelphia Union : Steel FC's Ofeimu earns USL Championship Team of the Week honors

CHESTER, Pa. (April 9, 2019) - After helping Bethlehem Steel FC complete a comeback-victory over Swope Park Rangers in the first all-time meeting between the two clubs, defender Ben Ofeimu was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week Five.

The accolade marks the first time in Ofeimu's career that he has earned an appearance on the USL Championship Team of the Week and the second such honor for Steel FC this season. Midfielder Zach Zandi earned the honor in Week One for his performance against Birmingham Legion FC. Ofeimu provided his first assist as a professional when he slid the ball to Faris in the 27th minute and then scored his first goal of 2019 by knocking home a powerful header in the 73rd minute to begin Steel FC's late comeback. The goal came off a corner kick from team captain James Chambers.

A native of West Bloomfield, Mich., Ofeimu joined Steel FC on January 23, 2019 from the Philadelphia Union Academy's Residency Program. He appeared in 63 matches (56 starts) and scored three goals across four seasons with the youth-arm of the Union, starting in all 25 matches of the 17-18 Academy season and scoring one of his three goals. Ofeimu has started in all five of the Steel's matches this season, playing every minute and only committing one foul in those matches. He is the fourth Union academy product to earn USL Team of the Week honors, joining Steel FC teammate Zach Zandi and current Union players Brenden Aaronson and Derrick Jones.

Bethlehem Steel FC returns to Philadelphia looking to maintain momentum against Charleston Battery at Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 13. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.