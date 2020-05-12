Log in
Philanthropist to Host “California French Open” Tennis Event This Weekend From Private Estate in Southern California

05/12/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Sam Querrey, other world ranked players to compete in an unsanctioned, backyard clay court showdown to help move the sport forward despite the COVID-19 shutdown of events worldwide, including this month’s French Open.

Players are competing for fractional prize money, but mainly for the love of the game and the opportunity to bring the joy of tennis back into the living rooms of enthusiasts worldwide.

Tennis Channel to broadcast portions of the event.

Paolucci Salling & Martin Communication Arts:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005955/en/

"California French Open" to be hosted this weekend from private estate in Southern California. (Photo: Business Wire)

"California French Open" to be hosted this weekend from private estate in Southern California. (Photo: Business Wire)

WHAT:

CALIFORNIA FRENCH OPEN; an exclusive, intimate clay court tennis event featuring world ranked players, organized by local businessman and philanthropist, Scott Douglas. The tournament will be held at the Douglas estate in Rolling Hills, California - a secluded, pristine site with a sunken clay court often used by players to train for the French Open. The event is closed to the general public due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, but can be viewed on the Tennis Channel. Check your local cable provider for programming details.

WHEN:

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MAY 16-17
BEGINNING 10AM

WHERE:

Rolling Hills, California

COMPETING PLAYERS:

Sam Querrey
Bradley Klahn
Zachary Svajda
Marcos Giron
Ernesto Escobedo
Brandon Holt


© Business Wire 2020
