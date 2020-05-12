Philanthropist to Host “California French Open” Tennis Event This Weekend From Private Estate in Southern California

Paolucci Salling & Martin Communication Arts:
"California French Open" to be hosted this weekend from private estate in Southern California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WHAT:
CALIFORNIA FRENCH OPEN; an exclusive, intimate clay court tennis event featuring world ranked players, organized by local businessman and philanthropist, Scott Douglas. The tournament will be held at the Douglas estate in Rolling Hills, California - a secluded, pristine site with a sunken clay court often used by players to train for the French Open. The event is closed to the general public due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, but can be viewed on the Tennis Channel. Check your local cable provider for programming details.
WHEN:
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, MAY 16-17
BEGINNING 10AM
WHERE:
Rolling Hills, California
COMPETING PLAYERS:
Sam Querrey
Bradley Klahn
Zachary Svajda
Marcos Giron
Ernesto Escobedo
Brandon Holt
