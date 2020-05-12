Philanthropist to Host “California French Open” Tennis Event This Weekend From Private Estate in Southern California

05/12/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Sam Querrey, other world ranked players to compete in an unsanctioned, backyard clay court showdown to help move the sport forward despite the COVID-19 shutdown of events worldwide, including this month’s French Open.

Players are competing for fractional prize money, but mainly for the love of the game and the opportunity to bring the joy of tennis back into the living rooms of enthusiasts worldwide.

Tennis Channel to broadcast portions of the event.