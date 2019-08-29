Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Philip M. Pfeffer to Join ScholarshipAuditions.com Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScholarshipAuditions.com™, an online collegiate recruiting platform used by colleges and universities to find high school and middle school performing fine arts students announced that Philip M. Pfeffer will join the ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Board of Directors. Pfeffer served as the President of Random House Inc. when it was sold in 1998 to Bertelsmann AG. Previously he was Executive Vice President and Board Member of Nashville-based Ingram Industries Inc., a privately held Fortune 400 family business conglomerate with large interests in publishing and content distribution through Ingram Distribution Group, Inc., Ingram Barge Company, a large inland marine operator, and once publicly held Ingram Micro Inc. Pfeffer began his career at Ingram in 1977, having been previously employed at Genesco where he served as Assistant Treasurer, President of Genesco Export and Military Sales Co. and Director of International Finance. Pfeffer is presently President and CEO of Treemont Capital Inc.

Pfeffer has long served on a number of boards of businesses, as well as educational and nonprofit organizations. He and his wife Pam Pfeffer have recently announced a major gift in support of Lipscomb University's Graduate School of Business. 

The Pfeffers also have a special interest in collegiate performing arts. They are graduates of Southern Illinois University and have been ardent supporters of Southern’s infamous, over 200-member marching band, the Marching Salukis. They have also been long-time supporters of the Nashville Symphony, and Pam was actively involved in the construction of the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 

ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Founding Partner and CEO Dr. Randall Bayne stated, "We are honored and excited to have Phil Pfeffer, a highly successful business and community leader, joining the ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Board of Directors. Phil’s great track record as a senior executive at the highest levels in publishing, distribution and education brings a tremendous value to our Company and also to our constituents. We are excited to have him on our team as we continue to grow.” Bayne further noted, “Phil’s valuable leadership will certainly help our company to build upon the great successes our platform has achieved. Through our innovative platform, students are realizing their collegiate dreams by receiving performing arts scholarships; and colleges and universities have successfully recruited performing fine arts students that they would never have been able to find without our platform."

ScholarshipAuditions.com’s™ proprietary, high touch, technology collegiate recruiting matching platform assists middle and high school students searching for fine arts scholarships as well as colleges and universities recruiting those students. ScholarshipAuditions.com™ has engaged Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis www.wallerlaw.com, with attorneys Chase Cole and Tyler Hand representing the Company. Frost & Co. represents ScholarshipAuditions.com™ as its investment banking advisor. FrostCo Managing Partner Mark Frost will also be joining the ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Board of Directors. www.frostcollc.com/transactions

ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is always free for use by all universities for Admissions Offices, Deans, and Professors. To all students in middle school and high school and to those in college seeking additional scholarship funds or funds for graduate programs, building a student profile on ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is available for only $7.95 a month. ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is also available to middle schools and high schools, as well as school systems on a school-wide or system-wide contract basis.   

For more information about ScholarshipAuditions.com™ and the collegiate scholarship matching platform and how it can help both students and educational institutions, please visit www.scholarshipauditions.com or call 615.393.6116

Media Contact:
Philip McGowan
615.610.0316

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pCYTRX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:12pMILLER HERMAN INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pGILEAD SCIENCES : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
03:10pB. Braun Interventional Systems Expands its Congenital and Structural Heart Portfolio With the EmeryGlide™ MR Conditional Guidewire From Nano4Imaging
GL
03:09pRESSOURCES MINIERES RADISSON : Radisson files NI 43-101 Technical report for the O'Brien Resource Estimate on SEDAR
AQ
03:06pDUKE ENERGY : urges Florida customers to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
PU
03:04pBrazilian meatpackers cleared to export beef to Indonesia - minister
RE
03:03pChurch of Scientology's Troop 313 to Present Merit Badge Academy
GL
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (GTT) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : September 30, 2019
PR
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC. (SAEX) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : October 17, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5China trade comments lift Wall Street as tech, industrials lead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group