Philip M. Pfeffer to Join ScholarshipAuditions.com Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScholarshipAuditions.com™, an online collegiate recruiting platform used by colleges and universities to find high school and middle school performing fine arts students announced that Philip M. Pfeffer will join the ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Board of Directors. Pfeffer served as the President of Random House Inc. when it was sold in 1998 to Bertelsmann AG. Previously he was Executive Vice President and Board Member of Nashville-based Ingram Industries Inc., a privately held Fortune 400 family business conglomerate with large interests in publishing and content distribution through Ingram Distribution Group, Inc., Ingram Barge Company, a large inland marine operator, and once publicly held Ingram Micro Inc. Pfeffer began his career at Ingram in 1977, having been previously employed at Genesco where he served as Assistant Treasurer, President of Genesco Export and Military Sales Co. and Director of International Finance. Pfeffer is presently President and CEO of Treemont Capital Inc.



Pfeffer has long served on a number of boards of businesses, as well as educational and nonprofit organizations. He and his wife Pam Pfeffer have recently announced a major gift in support of Lipscomb University's Graduate School of Business.

The Pfeffers also have a special interest in collegiate performing arts. They are graduates of Southern Illinois University and have been ardent supporters of Southern’s infamous, over 200-member marching band, the Marching Salukis. They have also been long-time supporters of the Nashville Symphony, and Pam was actively involved in the construction of the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Founding Partner and CEO Dr. Randall Bayne stated, "We are honored and excited to have Phil Pfeffer, a highly successful business and community leader, joining the ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Board of Directors. Phil’s great track record as a senior executive at the highest levels in publishing, distribution and education brings a tremendous value to our Company and also to our constituents. We are excited to have him on our team as we continue to grow.” Bayne further noted, “Phil’s valuable leadership will certainly help our company to build upon the great successes our platform has achieved. Through our innovative platform, students are realizing their collegiate dreams by receiving performing arts scholarships; and colleges and universities have successfully recruited performing fine arts students that they would never have been able to find without our platform."

ScholarshipAuditions.com’s™ proprietary, high touch, technology collegiate recruiting matching platform assists middle and high school students searching for fine arts scholarships as well as colleges and universities recruiting those students. ScholarshipAuditions.com™ has engaged Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis www.wallerlaw.com , with attorneys Chase Cole and Tyler Hand representing the Company. Frost & Co. represents ScholarshipAuditions.com™ as its investment banking advisor. FrostCo Managing Partner Mark Frost will also be joining the ScholarshipAuditions.com™ Board of Directors. www.frostcollc.com/transactions

ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is always free for use by all universities for Admissions Offices, Deans, and Professors. To all students in middle school and high school and to those in college seeking additional scholarship funds or funds for graduate programs, building a student profile on ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is available for only $7.95 a month. ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is also available to middle schools and high schools, as well as school systems on a school-wide or system-wide contract basis.

For more information about ScholarshipAuditions.com™ and the collegiate scholarship matching platform and how it can help both students and educational institutions, please visit www.scholarshipauditions.com or call 615.393.6116

Media Contact:

Philip McGowan

615.610.0316