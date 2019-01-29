Log in
Philip McHugh and Henry Helgeson of TSYS to Deliver TRANSACT Keynote

01/29/2019 | 11:12am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today announced that the minds behind the TSYS-Cayan deal, Philip McHugh, Senior Executive Vice President and President, of TSYS Merchant Solutions, and Henry Helgeson, former CEO and co-founder of Cayan, now Executive Vice President and President, Integrated Solutions, of TSYS Merchant Solutions, will share their insights on the future of payments on the keynote stage at TRANSACT. TRANSACT, the world's largest payments technology event, takes place April 30May 2, 2019, in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.

Registration now open for TRANSACT, the world's largest payments technology event, April 30 - May 2.

"TSYS has an exciting story to tell, and we are honored to share it on the keynote stage at TRANSACT, the biggest stage in payments technology," said Phillip McHugh. "As a member of ETA's Board of Directors, I look forward to discussing TSYS' innovative approach to building a payments business with industry leaders, peers and the entire payments ecosystem."

The acquisition of Cayan by TSYS was the billion-dollar acquisition that resonated across the payments ecosystem. In their keynote panel at TRANSACT, McHugh and Helgeson will discuss evolutions in technology and merchant services, changes in corporate culture as a result of industry consolidation, and why establishing an integrated sales strategy to keep pace with new channels, new product offerings, and a variety of merchant verticals, is so imperative.

"Phillip and Henry are industry visionaries at the forefront of how, why, and where the payments industry is heading," said ETA CEO Jason Oxman. "We're excited to bring this opportunity to learn firsthand about what's shaping the present and future of payments to the entire payments technology industry at TRANSACT."

TRANSACT provides 4,000 attendees with a robust exhibit hall with more than 200 exhibitors, extensive networking events, and forward-looking educational sessions on the groundbreaking technologies, trends and policies shaping the payments industry.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

Contact: Laura Hubbard, 202-677-7406, lhubbard@electran.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philip-mchugh-and-henry-helgeson-of-tsys-to-deliver-transact-keynote-300786014.html

SOURCE ETA


© PRNewswire 2019
