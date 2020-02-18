Philip Stein : Sleep Bracelet Clinically Proven To Improve Sleep and Overall Wellness, A Drug-Free Approach To Sleep Wellness

The objective, double blind study spanning four weeks showed statistically significant evidence that the Sleep Bracelet improves sleep quality.

WHO: Jacksonville University, Brooks Rehabilitation College of Healthcare Sciences

WHAT: Philip Stein’s Sleep Bracelet has been clinically proven to provide a healthier and natural alternative to over-the-counter and prescription sleep aids with the use of subtle natural electromagnetic frequencies. The Philip Stein Sleep Bracelet is embedded with unique Natural Frequency Technology®, which resonates electromagnetic frequencies to improve sleep quality.

WHERE: The study has been released to the public ahead of print in the international medical journal, Sleep Science Journal. Customers can read the full study here and learn more about the Sleep Bracelet at SleepBracelet.com.

WHEN: February 2020

