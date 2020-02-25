Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Philipp A. Hartmann to Receive Accellera Systems Initiative Technical Excellence Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:31am EST

ELK GROVE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellera Systems Initiative (Accellera) announced today that Philipp A. Hartmann, most recently Chair of the SystemC Language Working Group (LWG), is the recipient of the 2020 Accellera Technical Excellence Award. The award was established to recognize the outstanding achievements of an individual among Accellera’s working group members and their significant contributions to the development of its standards.

Hartmann, a key contributor to the advancement of the SystemC language standard, will be presented with the award at DVCon U.S. on Monday, March 2 during the Accellera Day luncheon from 12:00-1:30pm at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, California.

“Philipp has been an invaluable, active member of Accellera for many years, driving the evolution of the SystemC standard as well as being one of the most crucial contributors to the code development of the SystemC reference implementation,” stated Martin Barnasconi, Accellera Technical Committee Chair. “The unique combination of his leadership skills, as well as his profound knowledge of the C++ and SystemC language, has made him one of the most prolific and noteworthy developers over the last decade to the SystemC standardization efforts in Accellera. With Philipp’s dedication, the SystemC community has been rewarded with a feature-rich and robust standard. It is my privilege to honor Philipp with this well-deserved award.”

“I am honored to receive this award from Accellera,” said Hartmann. “I have enjoyed working with many of the SystemC contributors and users to help improve the use, quality and efficiency of the SystemC language standard and reference implementation. It has been very rewarding to be a member of the SystemC community and contributor to the advancements of the SystemC ecosystem. As a team, we’ve established the annual SystemC Evolution Day, and I am thankful for the opportunity to help build it and see its successful integration into the SystemC standardization cycle.”

As a SystemC user for almost two decades, Hartmann joined the SystemC standardization effort in 2009 with several contributions to the IEEE Std. 1666-2011. He served as the SystemC Language WG Chair from 2013-2019 and contributed as member to the Transaction-Level Modeling (TLM), SystemC Control, Configuration and Introspection (CCI), SystemC Analog/Mixed-Signal (AMS), and SystemC Verification working groups. In addition, he led to the installation of the public SystemC GitHub repository for community use. Hartmann is also one of the initial organizers of SystemC Evolution Day, a user-driven workshop sponsored by Accellera where the SystemC community meets annually to discuss and advance SystemC standards.

Hartmann started his career in academia as a researcher at the OFFIS Institute for Information Technology, where he co-authored more than 25 peer-reviewed publications in the field of EDA system-level design methodologies. Later he continued his work on system-level tools, flows and methods for mobile SoCs as a Senior Member of Technical Staff at Intel. He holds a degree in computer science from the University of Bonn, Germany.

About the Accellera Technical Committee
Accellera's Technical Committee oversees 13 active working groups that produce effective and efficient Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and Intellectual Property (IP) standards for today’s advanced electronic integrated circuits and embedded systems. Working group participants contribute to the development of standards for the electronics and semiconductor industry. Technical contributors typically have many years of practical experience in standardization of methodologies and languages for system-level design, integration, verification or automation. For a list of Accellera working groups, please click here.

About Accellera Systems Initiative
Accellera Systems Initiative is an independent, not-for profit organization dedicated to create, support, promote and advance system-level design, modeling and verification standards for use by the worldwide electronics industry. The organization accelerates standards development and, as part of its ongoing partnership with the IEEE, its standards are contributed to the IEEE Standards Association for formal standardization and ongoing change control. For more information, please visit www.accellera.org. Find out more about membership. Follow @accellera on Twitter or to comment, please use #accellera. Accellera Global Sponsors are: Cadence; Mentor, A Siemens Business; and Synopsys.

About DVCon U.S.
DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org. Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

Accellera, Accellera Systems Initiative, and DVCon and are trademarks of Accellera Systems Initiative Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:
Barbara Benjamin
Public Relations for Accellera Systems Initiative
Phone: +1 503 209 2323
Email: barbara@hipcom.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aDOMINION ENERGY : Virginia Battery Storage Projects Approved
DJ
10:53aNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Documentary Films Acquires Worldwide Rights to Saudi Runaway out of Sundance
BU
10:52aPETSEC ENERGY : Announces Group Oil and Gas Reserves as of 1 January 2020
AQ
10:52aMarubeni to form Strategic Partnership with Lippo Karawaci to expand into Healthcare Acquires Stake in Indonesia's Leading Hospital Platform
AQ
10:52aVECTOR : Financial results for the half-year to 31 December 2019
AQ
10:52aLAKE RESOURCES N L : NL - Placement upsized by $1.9m to $3.4m following strong demand
AQ
10:52aCOOPER ENERGY : FY20 First half results Gas business growth and strong cash flow feature in first half
AQ
10:52aSIEM OFFSHORE : Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2019
AQ
10:52aLITHIUM AUSTRALIA NL : - General meeting and special meeting results
AQ
10:52aINCA MINERALS LIMITED : - Frewena Field Trip Provides IOCG Proof of Concept
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group