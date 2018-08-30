Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Philippe Oliva joins Eutelsat as EVP of Sales and Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL):

Philippe Oliva is appointed as Executive Vice President of Sales and Products as of September 3rd, 2018. He will report to Michel Azibert, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial & Development Officer, with a view to succeeding him as Commercial Director during the course of 2019. Michel Azibert will continue to serve as Deputy CEO.

Philippe Oliva was previously Vice President and Managing Director of Strategic Accounts at IBM. After starting his career at CIMAD, Philippe joined IBM in 1999 where he held several senior positions including head of Business Services France and Vice President of Integrated Technology Services. During his career at IBM he oversaw the launch of the Cloud business and Hybrid Cloud services in France, then in the United States where he worked for several years. A French national, Philippe is a graduate of Ecole Supérieure des Ingénieurs Commerciaux.

"I am delighted to welcome Philippe Oliva to Eutelsat, where he will bring his extensive experience of sales organisation in a high-tech international company. His expertise will undoubtedly contribute to further enhancing the quality of the solutions and services we offer our clients", said Rodolphe Belmer, Eutelsat CEO. “Michel's contribution to Eutelsat's development is invaluable. I am delighted he will continue to apply his experience and leadership as Deputy CEO."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,900 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com - @Eutelsat_SA and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aBALCHEM CORPORATION : Acquires Bioscreen Technologies, S.r.l. | Balchem Corporation : Acquires Bioscreen Technologies, S.r.l. August 29, 2018 | News
AQ
10:52aABB : unveils connected solutions for smarter homes at IFA
PU
10:52aPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Announcement
PU
10:52aMORSES CLUB : Trading update and notice of interim results
PU
10:52aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : Latvian and U.S. football teams meet for the second leg in Dublin
PU
10:52aANHUI CONCH CEMENT : Appointment of joint company secretary and waiver from strict compliance with r...
PU
10:52aDOHA BANK : announces ‘Back to School’ campaign to help parents and children like enjoy arrival of new academic year
PU
10:52aCHINA INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE (in PDF)
PU
10:52aGlobal CCTV Market Forecast 2018-2022 - Increase in the IP-Surveillance Market
GL
10:51aOL GROUPE : Transfer of mariano diaz to real madrid
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.