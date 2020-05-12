Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine 2020 GDP decline to be deeper than forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:48pm EDT
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Manila

The Philippine economy's contraction this year could be greater than earlier predicted as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak weigh on domestic demand and investments, and the budget deficit is expected to rise sharply in 2020.

Gross domestic product was expected to decline 2% to 3.4% this year, the first contraction in more than two decades, and worse than the government's forecast of -1.0% to 0.0% growth in March, said an inter-agency body in charge of setting the government's macroeconomic goals and policies.

This year's budget deficit is estimated to reach 1.56 trillion pesos ($31.04 billion) or 8.1% of GDP, a far bigger shortfall than the government's 5.3% forecast in March, and more than double its original estimate of 3.2%

"These revised assumptions will also allow the government to operate with a more realistic and prudent fiscal stance as it flags the downside risks to the economy and the fiscal programme for the rest of the year," the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country, which had been one of Asia's fastest-growing economies before the pandemic, is on the edge of a recession after growth unexpectedly shrank 0.2% in the first quarter, dashing forecasts for 3.1% growth.

Economists believe GDP will see a steeper drop ahead as an extended lockdown in the capital takes a heavier toll on domestic demand, building the case for more monetary policy easing in the coming months.

The Philippines on Tuesday announced that its capital, Manila will remain under lockdown up to the end of May, extending one of the world's strictest and longest community quarantines to try to contain the outbreak.

The government has begun to ease restrictions slowly in what it considers "low-risk areas" to try to restart the economy, and allow people to go back to work.

It is implementing a 1.4 trillion peso relief programme to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, that has infected more than 11,000 people in the country and killed more than 700.

The Philippine government said it expects a rebound in 2021, with the economy growing between 7.1% and 8.1%, supported by an economic recovery programme to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aEBRD cuts GDP forecast for the 37 countries in its region, sees 3.5% contraction
RE
01:06aMore than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt
RE
01:06aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on fears of second wave of virus infections
RE
01:03aGaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore
RE
12:50aMalaysia's first-quarter economic growth slows to 0.7%, better than forecast
RE
12:45aWOOLWORTHS : launches new range to make eating healthier easier
PU
12:25aEMORY UNIVERSITY : Transformative solar power agreement will help Emory reduce greenhouse gas emissions
PU
12:21aDaimler-BAIC joint venture is 'moderately positive' on China's 2020 auto market - CEO
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aJapan's big banks boost lending as pandemic intensifies corporate funding strains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group