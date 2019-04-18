Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine Catholics lash themselves in penance ahead of Easter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 06:37am EDT

PAMPANGA (Reuters) - Dozens of barefoot penitents in the Philippines whipped themselves and carried large wooden crosses in sweltering heat on Thursday as they participated in a ritual ahead of Easter in Asia's biggest Catholic nation.

Some of the men, wearing red robes with their faces covered and hands tied to the crosses, walked for hours along a highway in the northern province of Pampanga, about 88 km (55 miles) north of Manila, the capital.

Others were half-naked, using bamboo flails to hit their backs, which had been nicked with blades before the ritual. The groups stopped to pray at several places along their route, while women recited religious verses.

"It is difficult yet rewarding," said sixteen-year-old Job Christian Ong, the youngest in his group of devotees, adding that he believed himself cleansed of sin after the event.

He volunteered this year to continue a family tradition, he said, taking over from an older brother who is now abroad.

The Easter penance aims to secure forgiveness for sins, cures for illness, or blessings.

"We always pray for strength, (good) health for our families, and thank God for blessings," said Roger Aquino, a 59-year-old village official who was among the penitents.

"People should understand that what we do is a tradition (and they) should respect it."

Re-enactments of the sufferings of Christ are a tradition in the Southeast Asian nation ahead of Easter, though the Catholic Church has always expressed disapproval of what it calls misinterpretations of faith.

(Reporting by Peter Blaza; Writing by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aTHE INVESTEU PROGRAMME : Questions and Answers
PU
07:03aEU BUDGET 2021-2027 : Commission welcomes Parliament's green light on InvestEU
PU
06:58aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó receives Gazprom Chairman in Budapest
PU
06:53aMILK PRICES AT 1995 LEVELS : CO-OPS HAVE QUESTIONS TO ANSWER – PHELAN
PU
06:48aUNHCR OFFICE OF UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISS : South Sudanese grow rice, and community ties, in Uganda
PU
06:48aMOEA MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OF BHUTAN : Press Release on Our Gyenkhu
PU
06:46aTAKE FIVE : Spring growth? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
06:37aPhilippine Catholics lash themselves in penance ahead of Easter
RE
06:35aCLIC TECHNOLOGY : to Integrate with Poloniex Exchange Cryptocurrency Market Platform
AQ
06:33aHong Kong Airlines power struggle deepens amid allegations head office 'stormed'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
3UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
4L'ORÉAL : Kering shares slide as Gucci's growth slows
5INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD : Grounded Jet Airways' shares sink, rivals race to grab airport slots

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About