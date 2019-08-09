Philippine central bank chief flags possible RRR cut before September 26 meeting

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the policy-making Monetary Board will discuss a possible 25 basis point (bps) reduction in the key overnight reverse repurchase facility <PHCBIR=ECI>.

The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps, and signalled more monetary easing to boost the economy, which grew by a less than expected 5.5% in the second quarter, the slowest in 17 quarters.

Its next policy review is Sept. 26.

Diokno, speaking in an interview with news channel ANC, also said 6-7% GDP growth this year, which is the government's target, is still possible.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kim Coghill)