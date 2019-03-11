Philippine central bank chief flags series of quarterly RRR cuts

Diokno said the reserve requirement ratio, currently at 18 percent, was still too high.

"There is room for monetary easing. It could be 1 percentage point every quarter for the next four quarters. We will look at the data and see," Diokno said in an interview with the television news channel ANC.

He said on March 8 that while there was room to ease monetary policy given cooling inflation, the timing of such action would depend on how the economy fares.

The central bank cut the ratio twice last year to support the economy, in line with its medium-term goal of bringing it to single-digit levels.

Diokno said he was worried that a delayed 2019 national budget could drag down economic growth this year.

Squabbling between Senate and House lawmakers over allegations of inserting items into an already ratified budget has delayed the signing of the bill by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"I'm settling for 7 percent at the moment," Diokno said, referring to the lower end of the government's 7-8 percent economic growth target this year.

Diokno is largely seen by the market as more open to growth measures if needed, but said he would not resort to monetary easing to ensure funds are available for the government's $180 billion infrastructure programme.

"We have enough money to fund all those 'Build, Build, Build' projects," said Diokno, an economist who was budget minister before being appointed central bank chief.

Diokno will chair his first policy meeting on March 21.

The central bank left the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility steady at 4.75 percent at its last two policy meetings.

The Philippines is one of Asia's fastest growing economies, but policymakers had to grapple with soaring inflation last year that pushed the central bank to raise its policy rate by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent.

Economists expect the central bank to reverse some of last year's policy tightening as inflation slows.

Inflation returned to the central bank's 2-4 percent target in February when the rate eased to a one-hear low of 3.8 percent. But the year-to-date print of 4.1 percent was still outside the central bank's comfort range.

