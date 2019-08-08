Philippine central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected
0
08/08/2019 | 04:10am EDT
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate <PHCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points on Thursday as widely expected, after GDP growth slowed unexpectedly in the second quarter.
The quarter-point cut, which brought the rate on the central bank's overnight reverse repurchase facility to 4.25%, was correctly predicted by all 10 economists in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)