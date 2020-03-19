Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine central bank goes for deeper rate cut to fight virus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:12am EDT
Motorcycle pases a building of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) in Manila

The Philippine central bank delivered a larger-than-expected cut in its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as it braced for the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank slashed the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility by 50 basis points, which was greater that the quarter-point reduction predicted by nine of 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

The rate cut - the fifth such move by the BSP since it began unwinding policy rate hikes in 2018 - comes as major central banks move aggressively with emergency rate cuts and offers of cheap money to combat the impact from the virus.

The Federal Reserve on Sunday cut its key rate to near zero in a move reminiscent of the steps taken just over a decade ago in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The U.S. central bank's decision triggered emergency policy easings by counterparts in New Zealand, Japan and South Korea and Australia to help restore confidence as the health crisis threatened a global recession.

The government has said it expected to miss this year's 6.5%-7.5% growth target due to the impact of the coronavirus.

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aWorld leaders rush in to shore up panic-hit global financial system
RE
03:43aUK online supermarket Ocado says coronavirus boosting demand
RE
03:42aS.African regulator invites public comments on power procurement plans
RE
03:41aCrypto-market infrastructure creaks amid volatility test
RE
03:40aPlaytech scraps shareholder returns to combat coronavirus impact on sports unit
RE
03:40aSingapore prepares move to new interest rate benchmark
RE
03:39aAustralia bans non-residents from entering country on coronavirus fears
RE
03:37aNigeria eyes $4.9 bln budget cut amid coronavirus
RE
03:27aSouth Africa's Massmart to close non-performing stores
RE
03:25aSouth Africa's rand weakens ahead of interest rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
4COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standar..
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group