Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine central bank governor Espenilla dies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 01:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Philippine Central Bank governor Espenilla gestures during an interview with REUTERS at the Central bank headquarter in Pasay, metro Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine central bank governor, Nestor Espenilla, died on Saturday, the bank said. He was 60 and had cancer.

Espenilla, a veteran of nearly four decades with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), took over as governor in July 2017 but was diagnosed with tongue cancer four months later and was on leave intermittently during 2018.

The BSP said the Monetary Board held a special meeting on Saturday and designated Deputy Governor Almasara Cyd Tuano-Amador as officer-in-charge.

President Rodrigo Duterte would need to appoint a new BSP governor who would complete the remainder of Espenilla's six-year term.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Martin Petty; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas... Prequalification Announcement Provision of Vendors for OCTG Supply
PU
01:31pPersimmon practices in government house-funding scheme under fire - source
RE
01:28pPhilippine central bank governor Espenilla dies
RE
01:09pSouthwest CEO says mechanics deserve new contract, but company wants 'flexibility'
RE
12:36pAs trade deadline looms, U.S. and China sprint to seal a deal
RE
12:34pEU no closer to Mercosur deal but sees U.S. beef quota fix in weeks
RE
11:09aIndia proposes new e-commerce regulations with focus on data rules
RE
09:15aDespite Tight Job Market, Labor Force's Income Is Squeezed
DJ
09:07aFrench farmers warm to Macron as he calls on EU to keep budget big
RE
08:32aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) constitutes three Working Groups to study and recommend measures to facilitate trade, promote exports and improve compliance.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018--2nd Update
3APPLE : APPLE : Reconsidering screen time
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett says prospects poor for 'elephant-sized acquisition'

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.