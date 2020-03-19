Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine central bank opts for deeper rate cut to fight virus fallout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT
Motorcycle pases a building of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) in Manila

The Philippine central bank delivered a larger-than-expected cut in its benchmark interest rate on Thursday and said it was ready to deploy other policy tools as it braces for an economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank slashed the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility by 50 basis points, which was greater that the quarter-point reduction predicted by nine of 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

The Philippines was among the first in the region to take drastic measures to tackle the spread of the respiratory disease, with President Rodrigo Duterte calling it "the fight of our lives", after deeming existing curbs on movement and gatherings insufficient to quell the contagion.

In less than two weeks, the country's coronavirus cases climbed to 202 from three, with 17 deaths.

"While the enforcement of quarantine measures could help in slowing the spread of the virus, the resulting disruptions to industries and private spending are likely to reduce economic growth in the near term," the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

The rate cut - the fifth such move by the BSP since it began unwinding policy rate hikes in 2018 - comes as major central banks move aggressively with emergency rate cuts and offers of cheap money to combat the impact from the virus.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday cut its key rate to near zero in a move reminiscent of the steps taken just over a decade ago in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The U.S. central bank's decision triggered emergency policy easings by counterparts in New Zealand, Japan and South Korea and Australia to help restore confidence as the health crisis threatened a global recession.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno also announced a number of measures to provide banks access to liquidity and boost lending.

Fears the health crisis might prove much more damaging to the global economy than initially anticipated have jolted markets, including the Philippines' main index which crashed as much as 24% on Thursday, its lowest in more than eight years.

With more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine, it is likely that growth this year will slow to zero, said Alex Holmes, economist at Capital Economics.

The central bank has said it is prepared to use its "full range of monetary instruments", like reducing banks' required reserves and suspending its term deposit facility auctions to support the economy.

The BSP said this year's inflation estimate was lowered to 2.2% from 3.0%, close to the bottom end of its 2%-4% target range for this year and next. Next year's inflation estimate was also trimmed to 2.4%% from 2.9%.

ING economist Nicholas Mapa said the Philippines is facing a "mountain-sized" problem, so apart from a monetary response, the government will need to step in a big way by using all of its fiscal space.

"The wheels of the economy that made the Philippines one of the fastest growing economies in the region have ground to a halt" Mapa said.

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aSouth Korea pledges $39 billion emergency funding for coronavirus-hit small business
RE
05:17aOil halts three-day slump but virus outbreak, oversupply still weigh
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aUK must move fast to help companies and workers - OBR's Bean
RE
05:10aChinese Exporters on Track to Normalizing Production But Face Headwinds Abroad
DJ
05:10aSwiss National Bank Holds Key Rate in Negative Territory
DJ
05:07aCoronavirus will plunge German economy into recession - DIW
RE
05:02aSwiss National Bank works with government to counter coronavirus slowdown
RE
05:00aBank Indonesia cuts rates, steps up operations to calm market spooked by virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group