Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data (July 16)

Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data

07/16/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

(Reuters) - Philippine shares fell from a 16-month peak on Tuesday as investors booked profits after previous session's significant gains, while Singapore stocks rose ahead of key export data.

The Philippine index <.PSI> reversed course and lost 1.2%, after extending gains earlier in the day to highest since March last year.

The index added 2.7% on Monday in "anticipation of better corporate earnings, indication of a policy rate cut and lower bond yield," said Miguel Ong, research analyst at AP Securities in Manila.

"Today's (Tuesday) losses are more of a healthy collection."

Lender BDO Unibank Inc dropped 5.1% and conglomerate SM Investments Corp was 1.7% down.

Meanwhile, the Singapore index <.STI> closed 0.4% higher ahead of non-oil export figures due on Wednesday, which will be closely watched for any further signs of weakness in the export-reliant economy.

Heavyweights DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd gained 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Expectations of the central bank easing policy at its semi-annual meeting in October increased after data showed the economy grow just 0.1% in second-quarter, its slowest pace in a decade.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed Singapore's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2% from 2.3% as global trade tensions hit exports from the city-state.

Vietnam stocks <.VNI> closed up 1% buoyed by real estate and financial stocks. Vinhomes JSC added 2.3%, while Vietcombank rose 2.9% and was the best performer in the index. The bank's first-half pretax profit jumped 40.7% from a year ago.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> fell 0.3% dragged by financials and communication services sectors. Bank Mandiri and Telekomunikasi Indonesia each lost 0.9%.

The fall is caused partly by rotation into government bonds following Tuesday's auction, said Anugerah Zamzami Nasr, Equity Research Analyst at PT Phillip Sekuritas Indonesia.

Indonesia raised 22.05 trillion rupiah ($1.58 billion) in a bond auction on Tuesday, higher than the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> also ended lower, with mobile service provider Digi.com declining 1.4%. The firm's largest shareholder Norway's Telenor flagged lower earnings due to problems at some of its Asian operations.

Thai financial markets were closed for a holiday.

(This is a refile of Southeast Asia stocks which corrects day in paragraph 1 to Tuesday from Monday)

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BDO UNIBANK INC End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.35% 25.99 End-of-day quote.9.39%
DIGI.COM BHD End-of-day quote.
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.79% 38.45 End-of-day quote.4.00%
JOINT STK COM BK FOR FOREIGN TRADE VT NM End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 64.5 Delayed Quote.23.05%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBKPT End-of-day quote.
TELENOR -4.25% 174.4 Delayed Quote.8.75%
VINHOMES JSC End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.02% 57.6 Delayed Quote.32.38%
