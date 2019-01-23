Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine economy grows 6.2 percent in 2018, weakest in three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 10:43pm EST
Commuters ride a makeshift trolley over a railroad bridge as a cheaper and faster alternative mode of transportation in metro Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine economic growth slipped to the lowest annual pace in three years in 2018, though it edged up in the fourth quarter, giving the central bank little reason to resume hiking interest rates.

The Southeast Asian country posted full-year growth of 6.2 percent, below the government's downwardly revised target of 6.5-6.9 percent but still one of the fastest paces in Asia.

Annual growth in October-December was 6.1 percent compared with the previous quarter's revised 6.0 percent, but slightly weaker than the 6.2 percent projected in a Reuters poll. The economy grew 6.5 percent in the last three months of 2017.

With inflation expected to cool further this year, helped by easing global oil prices, the government is optimistic the economy will gather steam in the coming quarter. It has set a 7-8 percent growth goal.

But Capital Economics called the chance of sustained rebound in growth in 2019 "slim", partly because government infrastructure spending is set to increase at a slower pace.

Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said household consumption should recover this year as inflationary pressures subside amid a subdued outlook on international oil prices and a reduction in local retail prices of rice.

However, he flagged concern about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute on the global economy.

"We continue to be on the lookout for downside risks such as U.S.-China trade dispute dampening global demand with higher tariffs and protectionist policies stifling investment," he told a media briefing.

"Other external downside risks are tighter financing conditions in emerging markets due to the strengthening of the US dollar and rising risk premiums."

In December, the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged to let five straight hikes, totalling 175 basis points, work their way into the economy. Some analysts believe that marked the end of its tightening cycle.

The annual inflation peaked at 6.7 percent, a near decade high, in September and October, before slowing to 5.1 percent in December. Full-year 2018 average inflation rate was 5.2 percent, way above the central bank's 2-4 percent target.

Pernia said the government also remains vigilant of inflation risks.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43pChina's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pMalaysia Dec CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected
DJ
11:13pOil prices fall on worries fuel demand to stall amid slowing global growth
RE
11:13pJapan's KDDI considering investing in Kabu.com Securities - sources
RE
11:07pMalaysia's December inflation steady at 0.2 percent year-on-year, below forecast
RE
11:06pHammond calls for business support after Brexit
RE
11:02pDOLLAR INDEX : hampered by global growth, trade war worries; Aussie slips
RE
10:58pCitadel's Griffin buys New York condo for record $238 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.