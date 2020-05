The Philippine economy is expected to shrink between 2% and 3.4% this year as measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus weigh on domestic demand and investments, the government said on Wednesday.

The Philippine government said it expected a rebound in 2021, with the economy growing between 7.1% and 8.1%, supported by an economic recovery programme to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Tom Hogue)