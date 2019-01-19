Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine financial service firm flags data breach affecting 900,000 clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2019 | 03:27am EST

MANILA (Reuters) - Cebuana Lhuillier, a Philippine financial service provider, said on Saturday that the data of 900,000 clients had been accessed without authorisation and that it had already alerted authorities to investigate the incident.

The breach came as Philippine investigators were looking into allegations by the country's foreign minister last week that a privately contracted firm took away documents and data from the Department of Foreign Affair's passport database.

Cebuana Lhuillier, whose services include pawning, remittance, microinsurance, and business to business micro loan solutions, said some information like birthdays, addresses and sources of income, were affected in the breach involving an email server used for marketing.

"It's just a very small portion of our clientele. The main server containing all clients of Cebuana Lhuillier remains protected and uncompromised", said Richard Villaseran, the company's corporate communications division head.

He added the company's clients had been advised how to further protect their personal information.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36aU.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
RE
03:27aPhilippine financial service firm flags data breach affecting 900,000 clients
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01/18LJM Partners sues unnamed 'manipulators' it blames for volatility losses
RE
01/18EXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
01/18White House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
01/18PBGC steps in to oversee Sears' two pension plans
RE
01/18Apple ordered to pull part of press release in Qualcomm case
RE
01/18EXCLUSIVE : BlackRock, Goldman to move some fund managers to U.S. if no-deal Brexit - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Rem..
2EXCLUSIVE: BlackRock, Goldman to move some fund managers to U.S. if no-deal Brexit - sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent weighing bid for holding company behind Korea's Nexon - sources
4TESLA : Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Webcast
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. Close to Ending Its Facebook Privacy Probe

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.