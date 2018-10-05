Philippine inflation hits 9-1/2-year high, but slower than estimate

The consumer price index <PHCPI=ECI> rose 6.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the fastest since February 2009, although slightly slower than the 6.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It was within the central bank's forecast range of 6.3 percent to 7.1 percent.

Inflation in August was 6.4 percent.

September's faster-than-expected inflation was due mainly to higher prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks, with inflation for that group hitting 9.7 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Lisa Grace Bersales, head of the statistics agency, told a news briefing that the impact of super-typhoon Mangkhut, which destroyed rice crops and caused deadly landslides last month, was reflected in the latest inflation data.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, stood at 4.7 percent in September versus the previous month's 4.8 percent. Consumer prices rose 0.8 percent from August.

Inflation in the Philippines has risen steadily since January due to higher taxes, rising food and fuel costs and a weak peso, prompting the central bank to raise its policy rate by a total of 150 basis points since May.

Shortly after the data, the Philippine peso traded near a 13-year low of 54.30 to the U.S. dollar and the main equity index <.PSI> was flat.

Some economists expect inflation to remain high in the current quarter because of crop losses due to Mangkhut and rising global oil prices.

"The trend in inflation is expected to stay volatile as we expect inflation to cross 7 percent in Q4 2018. The case for further policy tightening therefore remains firmly on the table," Sashank Mendiratta, economist at ANZ bank, said in a note ahead of Friday's inflation data.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which has two more policy meetings left this year, said last month that inflation should peak in the third quarter and ease back to within its 2-4 percent target next year.

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales