Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine inflation hits 9-1/2-year high, but slower than estimate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 04:20am CEST
A woman waits for customers inside a food market in Paranaque, Metro Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines annual inflation accelerated in September to its highest for nearly a decade, the statistics agency said on Friday, keeping the pressure on the central bank to continue raising key interest rates.

The consumer price index <PHCPI=ECI> rose 6.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the fastest since February 2009, although slightly slower than the 6.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It was within the central bank's forecast range of 6.3 percent to 7.1 percent.

Inflation in August was 6.4 percent.

September's faster-than-expected inflation was due mainly to higher prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks, with inflation for that group hitting 9.7 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Lisa Grace Bersales, head of the statistics agency, told a news briefing that the impact of super-typhoon Mangkhut, which destroyed rice crops and caused deadly landslides last month, was reflected in the latest inflation data.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, stood at 4.7 percent in September versus the previous month's 4.8 percent. Consumer prices rose 0.8 percent from August.

Inflation in the Philippines has risen steadily since January due to higher taxes, rising food and fuel costs and a weak peso, prompting the central bank to raise its policy rate by a total of 150 basis points since May.

Shortly after the data, the Philippine peso traded near a 13-year low of 54.30 to the U.S. dollar and the main equity index <.PSI> was flat.

Some economists expect inflation to remain high in the current quarter because of crop losses due to Mangkhut and rising global oil prices.

"The trend in inflation is expected to stay volatile as we expect inflation to cross 7 percent in Q4 2018. The case for further policy tightening therefore remains firmly on the table," Sashank Mendiratta, economist at ANZ bank, said in a note ahead of Friday's inflation data.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which has two more policy meetings left this year, said last month that inflation should peak in the third quarter and ease back to within its 2-4 percent target next year.

(Additional reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Tokyo,Bangkok top bleisure travel destination for S’pore-based business travellers
PU
04:29aPhilippines central bank says inflation may have peaked
RE
04:20aPhilippine inflation hits 9-1/2-year high, but slower than estimate
RE
04:00aDOLLAR INDEX : boosted as U.S. Treasury yields hit seven-year high
RE
03:48aAustralian Retail Sales Rise in August
DJ
03:38aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Update on Albany wave energy technology development project
PU
03:38aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August (Media Release)
PU
03:30aJAPAN, U.S. TO HOLD THIRD ECONOMIC DIALOGUE MID-NOVEMBER : government officials
RE
03:28aBOJ keeps size of buying in super-long JGBs unchanged from previous operation
RE
03:27aJapan household spending posts biggest rise in three years, signals steady recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.